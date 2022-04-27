|
27.04.2022 15:00:00
TrueCar Releases Analysis of April Industry Sales
Car sales remain strong despite higher fuel costs
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,247,917 units in April 2022, down 21% from a year ago and down 1% from March 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.8 million, down 19% from April 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,088,345 units, down 20% from a year ago and down 4% from March 2022.
"Despite higher fuel prices and the Fed increasing interest rates, this month we are seeing car sales maintain a similar pace as March," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Consumers continue to signal strong demand for vehicles with supply still being the contributing factor to lower sales year-over-year. Individual vehicles such as the Toyota Prius are showing signs of shifting demand for some consumers. In the case of the Prius we are seeing demand up 10% compared to last year in the first three weeks of April."
"Incentives continue their downward trend in April, again notching their lowest levels since at least 2005. We expect Hyundai to have the lowest incentive levels in April of the major brands at just under $600 per unit on average. As might be expected, the three brands with the lowest incentives, Hyundai, Kia and Toyota are also the three brands that show the highest levels of scarcity on TrueCar," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.
Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for April 2022 are expected to be down 21% from a year ago and down 1% from March 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for April 2022 are expected to be down 24% from a year ago and up 19% from March 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 55% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 15% from a year ago and down 1% from March 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 19% from a year ago at 14.8 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for April 2022 are expected to reach 3.4 million, down 15% from a year ago and down 5% from March 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.8% compared to March 2022 at 4.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for April 2022 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
23,364
32,161
30,561
-27.4%
-30.0%
-23.5%
-23.5%
Daimler
27,943
24,754
28,764
12.9%
8.7%
-2.9%
-2.9%
Ford
183,341
197,063
158,500
-7.0%
-10.4%
15.7%
15.7%
GM
203,149
238,819
204,829
-14.9%
-18.1%
-0.8%
-0.8%
Honda
104,181
156,482
108,075
-33.4%
-35.9%
-3.6%
-3.6%
Hyundai
60,795
80,817
63,983
-24.8%
-27.6%
-5.0%
-5.0%
Kia
65,561
70,177
59,524
-6.6%
-10.0%
10.1%
10.1%
Nissan
77,180
99,132
79,665
-22.1%
-25.0%
-3.1%
-3.1%
Stellantis
145,226
166,012
143,376
-12.5%
-15.8%
1.3%
1.3%
Subaru
39,580
61,389
43,322
-35.5%
-37.9%
-8.6%
-8.6%
Tesla
45,898
16,600
47,953
176.5%
166.3%
-4.3%
-4.3%
Toyota
175,525
238,089
195,271
-26.3%
-29.0%
-10.1%
-10.1%
Volkswagen Group
35,466
71,336
39,262
-50.3%
-52.1%
-9.7%
-9.7%
Industry
1,247,917
1,512,158
1,264,002
-17.5%
-20.5%
-1.3%
-1.3%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
22,799
30,842
30,031
-26.1%
-28.8%
-24.1%
-24.1%
Daimler
26,897
24,003
28,176
12.1%
7.9%
-4.5%
-4.5%
Ford
136,299
153,678
128,849
-11.3%
-14.6%
5.8%
5.8%
GM
165,025
210,003
177,840
-21.4%
-24.3%
-7.2%
-7.2%
Honda
103,153
153,287
107,623
-32.7%
-35.2%
-4.2%
-4.2%
Hyundai
60,690
70,734
63,307
-14.2%
-17.4%
-4.1%
-4.1%
Kia
61,469
58,173
57,310
5.7%
1.8%
7.3%
7.3%
Nissan
67,876
66,192
65,764
2.5%
-1.3%
3.2%
3.2%
Stellantis
115,206
143,540
119,112
-19.7%
-22.7%
-3.3%
-3.3%
Subaru
38,326
59,707
41,707
-35.8%
-38.2%
-8.1%
-8.1%
Tesla
45,873
16,600
47,937
176.3%
166.1%
-4.3%
-4.3%
Toyota
156,629
209,321
172,361
-25.2%
-27.9%
-9.1%
-9.1%
Volkswagen Group
34,677
63,278
38,709
-45.2%
-47.2%
-10.4%
-10.4%
Industry
1,088,345
1,309,713
1,130,112
-16.9%
-20.0%
-3.7%
-3.7%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
565
1,319
530
-57.2%
-58.8%
6.6%
6.6%
Daimler
1,046
751
588
39.3%
34.2%
77.8%
77.8%
Ford
47,042
43,385
29,651
8.4%
4.4%
58.7%
58.7%
GM
38,124
28,816
26,989
32.3%
27.4%
41.3%
41.3%
Honda
1,028
3,195
452
-67.8%
-69.0%
127.6%
127.6%
Hyundai
105
10,083
676
-99.0%
-99.0%
-84.5%
-84.5%
Kia
4,092
12,004
2,214
-65.9%
-67.2%
84.8%
84.8%
Nissan
9,304
32,940
13,901
-71.8%
-72.8%
-33.1%
-33.1%
Stellantis
30,020
22,472
24,264
33.6%
28.6%
23.7%
23.7%
Subaru
1,254
1,682
1,615
-25.5%
-28.2%
-22.4%
-22.4%
Tesla
25
-
16
52.9%
52.9%
Toyota
18,896
28,768
22,910
-34.3%
-36.7%
-17.5%
-17.5%
Volkswagen Group
789
8,058
553
-90.2%
-90.6%
42.5%
42.5%
Industry
159,572
202,445
133,890
-21.2%
-24.1%
19.2%
19.2%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2.4%
4.1%
1.7%
-41.0%
39.4%
Daimler
3.7%
3.0%
2.0%
23.4%
83.0%
Ford
25.7%
22.0%
18.7%
16.5%
37.2%
GM
18.8%
12.1%
13.2%
55.5%
42.4%
Honda
1.0%
2.0%
0.4%
-51.7%
136.1%
Hyundai
0.2%
12.5%
1.1%
-98.6%
-83.6%
Kia
6.2%
17.1%
3.7%
-63.5%
67.8%
Nissan
12.1%
33.2%
17.4%
-63.7%
-30.9%
Stellantis
20.7%
13.5%
16.9%
52.7%
22.1%
Subaru
3.2%
2.7%
3.7%
15.6%
-15.0%
Tesla
0.1%
0.0%
0.0%
59.8%
Toyota
10.8%
12.1%
11.7%
-10.9%
-8.2%
Volkswagen Group
2.2%
11.3%
1.4%
-80.3%
57.8%
Industry
12.8%
13.4%
10.6%
-4.5%
20.7%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
BMW
1.9%
2.1%
2.4%
Daimler
2.2%
1.6%
2.3%
Ford
14.7%
13.0%
12.5%
GM
16.3%
15.8%
16.2%
Honda
8.3%
10.3%
8.6%
Hyundai
4.9%
5.3%
5.1%
Kia
5.3%
4.6%
4.7%
Nissan
6.2%
6.6%
6.3%
Stellantis
11.6%
11.0%
11.3%
Subaru
3.2%
4.1%
3.4%
Tesla
3.7%
1.1%
3.8%
Toyota
14.1%
15.7%
15.4%
Volkswagen Group
2.8%
4.7%
3.1%
95.1%
96.1%
95.2%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
BMW
2.1%
2.4%
2.7%
Daimler
2.5%
1.8%
2.5%
Ford
12.5%
11.7%
11.4%
GM
15.2%
16.0%
15.7%
Honda
9.5%
11.7%
9.5%
Hyundai
5.6%
5.4%
5.6%
Kia
5.6%
4.4%
5.1%
Nissan
6.2%
5.1%
5.8%
Stellantis
10.6%
11.0%
10.5%
Subaru
3.5%
4.6%
3.7%
Tesla
4.2%
1.3%
4.2%
Toyota
14.4%
16.0%
15.3%
Volkswagen Group
3.2%
4.8%
3.4%
95.1%
96.2%
95.5%
ATP
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$66,898
$59,581
$65,857
12.3%
1.6%
Daimler
$69,018
$62,462
$71,192
10.5%
-3.1%
Ford
$48,824
$44,413
$46,998
9.9%
3.9%
GM
$50,292
$44,930
$49,911
11.9%
0.8%
Honda
$36,888
$31,999
$37,829
15.3%
-2.5%
Hyundai
$37,137
$30,583
$36,774
21.4%
1.0%
Kia
$34,530
$29,816
$34,455
15.8%
0.2%
Nissan
$35,739
$29,966
$34,393
19.3%
3.9%
Stellantis
$54,410
$45,940
$53,435
18.4%
1.8%
Subaru
$34,775
$31,213
$34,472
11.4%
0.9%
Toyota
$40,102
$35,438
$40,609
13.2%
-1.2%
Volkswagen Group
$44,233
$40,980
$43,526
7.9%
1.6%
Industry
$43,755
$38,163
$43,171
14.7%
1.4%
$5,592
$584
Incentives
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$1,702
$4,872
$1,823
-65.1%
-6.6%
Daimler
$1,895
$3,799
$1,760
-50.1%
7.6%
Ford
$1,523
$2,919
$1,607
-47.8%
-5.2%
GM
$2,046
$4,641
$1,927
-55.9%
6.2%
Honda
$1,133
$2,285
$1,098
-50.4%
3.2%
Hyundai
$597
$2,440
$645
-75.5%
-7.4%
Kia
$834
$2,570
$890
-67.5%
-6.2%
Nissan
$1,695
$3,781
$1,772
-55.2%
-4.4%
Stellantis
$2,336
$3,841
$2,212
-39.2%
5.6%
Subaru
$922
$1,328
$873
-30.6%
5.6%
Toyota
$855
$2,516
$905
-66.0%
-5.6%
Volkswagen Group
$1,510
$3,924
$1,528
-61.5%
-1.2%
Industry
$1,466
$3,234
$1,472
-54.7%
-0.4%
-$1,767
-$6
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
2.5%
8.2%
2.8%
-68.9%
-8.1%
Daimler
2.7%
6.1%
2.5%
-54.9%
11.0%
Ford
3.1%
6.6%
3.4%
-52.5%
-8.8%
GM
4.1%
10.3%
3.9%
-60.6%
5.4%
Honda
3.1%
7.1%
2.9%
-57.0%
5.9%
Hyundai
1.6%
8.0%
1.8%
-79.9%
-8.4%
Kia
2.4%
8.6%
2.6%
-72.0%
-6.4%
Nissan
4.7%
12.6%
5.2%
-62.4%
-8.0%
Stellantis
4.3%
8.4%
4.1%
-48.6%
3.8%
Subaru
2.7%
4.3%
2.5%
-37.7%
4.7%
Toyota
2.1%
7.1%
2.2%
-70.0%
-4.4%
Volkswagen Group
3.4%
9.6%
3.5%
-64.4%
-2.7%
Industry
3.4%
8.5%
3.4%
-60.4%
-1.7%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Apr 2022 Forecast
Apr 2021 Actual
Mar 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$54,602,883,710
$57,708,738,181
$54,568,664,490
-5.4%
0.1%
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-releases-analysis-of-april-industry-sales-301534199.html
SOURCE TrueCar.com
