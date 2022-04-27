TrueCar Releases Analysis of April Industry Sales

Car sales remain strong despite higher fuel costs

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,247,917 units in April 2022, down 21% from a year ago and down 1% from March 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.8 million, down 19% from April 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,088,345 units, down 20% from a year ago and down 4% from March 2022.

"Despite higher fuel prices and the Fed increasing interest rates, this month we are seeing car sales maintain a similar pace as March," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Consumers continue to signal strong demand for vehicles with supply still being the contributing factor to lower sales year-over-year. Individual vehicles such as the Toyota Prius are showing signs of shifting demand for some consumers. In the case of the Prius we are seeing demand up 10% compared to last year in the first three weeks of April."

"Incentives continue their downward trend in April, again notching their lowest levels since at least 2005. We expect Hyundai to have the lowest incentive levels in April of the major brands at just under $600 per unit on average. As might be expected, the three brands with the lowest incentives, Hyundai, Kia and Toyota are also the three brands that show the highest levels of scarcity on TrueCar," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Average transaction price is projected to be up 15% from a year ago and down 1% from March 2022 .

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 23,364 32,161 30,561 -27.4% -30.0% -23.5% -23.5% Daimler 27,943 24,754 28,764 12.9% 8.7% -2.9% -2.9% Ford 183,341 197,063 158,500 -7.0% -10.4% 15.7% 15.7% GM 203,149 238,819 204,829 -14.9% -18.1% -0.8% -0.8% Honda 104,181 156,482 108,075 -33.4% -35.9% -3.6% -3.6% Hyundai 60,795 80,817 63,983 -24.8% -27.6% -5.0% -5.0% Kia 65,561 70,177 59,524 -6.6% -10.0% 10.1% 10.1% Nissan 77,180 99,132 79,665 -22.1% -25.0% -3.1% -3.1% Stellantis 145,226 166,012 143,376 -12.5% -15.8% 1.3% 1.3% Subaru 39,580 61,389 43,322 -35.5% -37.9% -8.6% -8.6% Tesla 45,898 16,600 47,953 176.5% 166.3% -4.3% -4.3% Toyota 175,525 238,089 195,271 -26.3% -29.0% -10.1% -10.1% Volkswagen Group 35,466 71,336 39,262 -50.3% -52.1% -9.7% -9.7% Industry 1,247,917 1,512,158 1,264,002 -17.5% -20.5% -1.3% -1.3%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 22,799 30,842 30,031 -26.1% -28.8% -24.1% -24.1% Daimler 26,897 24,003 28,176 12.1% 7.9% -4.5% -4.5% Ford 136,299 153,678 128,849 -11.3% -14.6% 5.8% 5.8% GM 165,025 210,003 177,840 -21.4% -24.3% -7.2% -7.2% Honda 103,153 153,287 107,623 -32.7% -35.2% -4.2% -4.2% Hyundai 60,690 70,734 63,307 -14.2% -17.4% -4.1% -4.1% Kia 61,469 58,173 57,310 5.7% 1.8% 7.3% 7.3% Nissan 67,876 66,192 65,764 2.5% -1.3% 3.2% 3.2% Stellantis 115,206 143,540 119,112 -19.7% -22.7% -3.3% -3.3% Subaru 38,326 59,707 41,707 -35.8% -38.2% -8.1% -8.1% Tesla 45,873 16,600 47,937 176.3% 166.1% -4.3% -4.3% Toyota 156,629 209,321 172,361 -25.2% -27.9% -9.1% -9.1% Volkswagen Group 34,677 63,278 38,709 -45.2% -47.2% -10.4% -10.4% Industry 1,088,345 1,309,713 1,130,112 -16.9% -20.0% -3.7% -3.7%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 565 1,319 530 -57.2% -58.8% 6.6% 6.6% Daimler 1,046 751 588 39.3% 34.2% 77.8% 77.8% Ford 47,042 43,385 29,651 8.4% 4.4% 58.7% 58.7% GM 38,124 28,816 26,989 32.3% 27.4% 41.3% 41.3% Honda 1,028 3,195 452 -67.8% -69.0% 127.6% 127.6% Hyundai 105 10,083 676 -99.0% -99.0% -84.5% -84.5% Kia 4,092 12,004 2,214 -65.9% -67.2% 84.8% 84.8% Nissan 9,304 32,940 13,901 -71.8% -72.8% -33.1% -33.1% Stellantis 30,020 22,472 24,264 33.6% 28.6% 23.7% 23.7% Subaru 1,254 1,682 1,615 -25.5% -28.2% -22.4% -22.4% Tesla 25 - 16



52.9% 52.9% Toyota 18,896 28,768 22,910 -34.3% -36.7% -17.5% -17.5% Volkswagen Group 789 8,058 553 -90.2% -90.6% 42.5% 42.5% Industry 159,572 202,445 133,890 -21.2% -24.1% 19.2% 19.2%

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 2.4% 4.1% 1.7% -41.0% 39.4% Daimler 3.7% 3.0% 2.0% 23.4% 83.0% Ford 25.7% 22.0% 18.7% 16.5% 37.2% GM 18.8% 12.1% 13.2% 55.5% 42.4% Honda 1.0% 2.0% 0.4% -51.7% 136.1% Hyundai 0.2% 12.5% 1.1% -98.6% -83.6% Kia 6.2% 17.1% 3.7% -63.5% 67.8% Nissan 12.1% 33.2% 17.4% -63.7% -30.9% Stellantis 20.7% 13.5% 16.9% 52.7% 22.1% Subaru 3.2% 2.7% 3.7% 15.6% -15.0% Tesla 0.1% 0.0% 0.0%

59.8% Toyota 10.8% 12.1% 11.7% -10.9% -8.2% Volkswagen Group 2.2% 11.3% 1.4% -80.3% 57.8% Industry 12.8% 13.4% 10.6% -4.5% 20.7%

Total Market Share Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual BMW 1.9% 2.1% 2.4% Daimler 2.2% 1.6% 2.3% Ford 14.7% 13.0% 12.5% GM 16.3% 15.8% 16.2% Honda 8.3% 10.3% 8.6% Hyundai 4.9% 5.3% 5.1% Kia 5.3% 4.6% 4.7% Nissan 6.2% 6.6% 6.3% Stellantis 11.6% 11.0% 11.3% Subaru 3.2% 4.1% 3.4% Tesla 3.7% 1.1% 3.8% Toyota 14.1% 15.7% 15.4% Volkswagen Group 2.8% 4.7% 3.1%

95.1% 96.1% 95.2%

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual BMW 2.1% 2.4% 2.7% Daimler 2.5% 1.8% 2.5% Ford 12.5% 11.7% 11.4% GM 15.2% 16.0% 15.7% Honda 9.5% 11.7% 9.5% Hyundai 5.6% 5.4% 5.6% Kia 5.6% 4.4% 5.1% Nissan 6.2% 5.1% 5.8% Stellantis 10.6% 11.0% 10.5% Subaru 3.5% 4.6% 3.7% Tesla 4.2% 1.3% 4.2% Toyota 14.4% 16.0% 15.3% Volkswagen Group 3.2% 4.8% 3.4%

95.1% 96.2% 95.5%

ATP



Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $66,898 $59,581 $65,857 12.3% 1.6% Daimler $69,018 $62,462 $71,192 10.5% -3.1% Ford $48,824 $44,413 $46,998 9.9% 3.9% GM $50,292 $44,930 $49,911 11.9% 0.8% Honda $36,888 $31,999 $37,829 15.3% -2.5% Hyundai $37,137 $30,583 $36,774 21.4% 1.0% Kia $34,530 $29,816 $34,455 15.8% 0.2% Nissan $35,739 $29,966 $34,393 19.3% 3.9% Stellantis $54,410 $45,940 $53,435 18.4% 1.8% Subaru $34,775 $31,213 $34,472 11.4% 0.9% Toyota $40,102 $35,438 $40,609 13.2% -1.2% Volkswagen Group $44,233 $40,980 $43,526 7.9% 1.6% Industry $43,755 $38,163 $43,171 14.7% 1.4%

$5,592

$584





Incentives



Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $1,702 $4,872 $1,823 -65.1% -6.6% Daimler $1,895 $3,799 $1,760 -50.1% 7.6% Ford $1,523 $2,919 $1,607 -47.8% -5.2% GM $2,046 $4,641 $1,927 -55.9% 6.2% Honda $1,133 $2,285 $1,098 -50.4% 3.2% Hyundai $597 $2,440 $645 -75.5% -7.4% Kia $834 $2,570 $890 -67.5% -6.2% Nissan $1,695 $3,781 $1,772 -55.2% -4.4% Stellantis $2,336 $3,841 $2,212 -39.2% 5.6% Subaru $922 $1,328 $873 -30.6% 5.6% Toyota $855 $2,516 $905 -66.0% -5.6% Volkswagen Group $1,510 $3,924 $1,528 -61.5% -1.2% Industry $1,466 $3,234 $1,472 -54.7% -0.4%

-$1,767

-$6





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW 2.5% 8.2% 2.8% -68.9% -8.1% Daimler 2.7% 6.1% 2.5% -54.9% 11.0% Ford 3.1% 6.6% 3.4% -52.5% -8.8% GM 4.1% 10.3% 3.9% -60.6% 5.4% Honda 3.1% 7.1% 2.9% -57.0% 5.9% Hyundai 1.6% 8.0% 1.8% -79.9% -8.4% Kia 2.4% 8.6% 2.6% -72.0% -6.4% Nissan 4.7% 12.6% 5.2% -62.4% -8.0% Stellantis 4.3% 8.4% 4.1% -48.6% 3.8% Subaru 2.7% 4.3% 2.5% -37.7% 4.7% Toyota 2.1% 7.1% 2.2% -70.0% -4.4% Volkswagen Group 3.4% 9.6% 3.5% -64.4% -2.7% Industry 3.4% 8.5% 3.4% -60.4% -1.7%

Revenue



Manufacturer Apr 2022 Forecast Apr 2021 Actual Mar 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $54,602,883,710 $57,708,738,181 $54,568,664,490 -5.4% 0.1%

