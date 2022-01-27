TrueCar Releases Analysis of January Industry Sales

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,006,325 units in January 2022, down 9% from a year ago and down 7% from December 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 15.3 million, down 9% from January 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 893,077 units, down 10% from a year ago and down 8% from December 2021.

"After nine months of consecutive increases in new vehicle transaction prices, we are finally seeing a slight decrease in January. While December often represents a peak due to a richer vehicle mix, at the brand level the declines could also point to a slight recovery in supply. As the supply of chips recovers we expect to see manufacturers balance their vehicle mix back to historic norms," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, industry conditions remain volatile and we'll need to see these and other trends continue for several months, which will likely take the bulk of the year."

"Last month we saw industry sales decline 25% year-over-year, this month we are expecting sales to be down 9%. We're cautiously optimistic due to the slight sales increase this month compared to the end of last year along with the small uptick in inventory, however the chip shortage will continue to affect the industry in 2022," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Total Industry Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 31,232 19,740 42,528 58.2% 58.2% -26.6% -17.4% Daimler 24,112 25,268 31,932 -4.6% -4.6% -24.5% -15.0% Ford 147,635 142,577 172,257 3.5% 3.5% -14.3% -3.6% GM 131,911 201,954 163,990 -34.7% -34.7% -19.6% -9.5% Honda 81,359 92,225 105,068 -11.8% -11.8% -22.6% -12.9% Hyundai 50,297 46,208 56,339 8.8% 8.8% -10.7% 0.4% Kia 38,926 44,965 48,506 -13.4% -13.4% -19.8% -9.7% Nissan 61,977 71,081 77,949 -12.8% -12.8% -20.5% -10.6% Stellantis 124,901 134,406 155,138 -7.1% -7.1% -19.5% -9.4% Subaru 47,403 46,400 51,146 2.2% 2.2% -7.3% 4.3% Tesla 36,300 24,700 47,253 47.0% 47.0% -23.2% -13.6% Toyota 150,197 167,936 173,847 -10.6% -10.6% -13.6% -2.8% Volkswagen Group 35,482 44,953 48,011 -21.1% -21.1% -26.1% -16.9% Industry 1,006,325 1,109,578 1,220,129 -9.3% -9.3% -17.5% -7.2%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 30,667 18,855 41,797 62.6% 62.6% -26.6% -17.5% Daimler 23,066 24,264 31,279 -4.9% -4.9% -26.3% -17.0% Ford 111,651 117,760 139,716 -5.2% -5.2% -20.1% -10.1% GM 108,071 177,847 142,878 -39.2% -39.2% -24.4% -14.9% Honda 80,331 91,603 104,627 -12.3% -12.3% -23.2% -13.6% Hyundai 49,163 42,147 55,737 16.6% 16.6% -11.8% -0.8% Kia 34,834 42,764 46,701 -18.5% -18.5% -25.4% -16.1% Nissan 53,802 55,905 64,355 -3.8% -3.8% -16.4% -5.9% Stellantis 105,465 112,244 128,515 -6.0% -6.0% -17.9% -7.7% Subaru 46,149 45,357 49,239 1.7% 1.7% -6.3% 5.4% Tesla 36,115 24,700 47,237 46.2% 46.2% -23.5% -14.0% Toyota 141,259 156,997 153,815 -10.0% -10.0% -8.2% 3.3% Volkswagen Group 34,693 39,304 47,346 -11.7% -11.7% -26.7% -17.6% Industry 893,077 990,079 1,092,517 -9.8% -9.8% -18.3% -8.0%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 565 885 731 -36.2% -36.2% -22.7% -13.1% Daimler 1,046 1,004 653 4.2% 4.2% 60.1% 80.2% Ford 35,984 24,817 32,541 45.0% 45.0% 10.6% 24.4% GM 23,840 24,107 21,112 -1.1% -1.1% 12.9% 27.0% Honda 1,028 622 441 65.2% 65.2% 133.3% 162.4% Hyundai 1,134 4,061 602 -72.1% -72.1% 88.3% 111.8% Kia 4,092 2,201 1,805 85.9% 85.9% 126.8% 155.1% Nissan 8,175 15,176 13,594 -46.1% -46.1% -39.9% -32.3% Stellantis 19,436 22,162 26,623 -12.3% -12.3% -27.0% -17.9% Subaru 1,254 1,043 1,907 20.2% 20.2% -34.2% -26.0% Tesla 185 - 16



1048.3% 1191.9% Toyota 8,938 10,939 20,032 -18.3% -18.3% -55.4% -49.8% Volkswagen Group 789 5,649 665 -86.0% -86.0% 18.6% 33.5% Industry 113,248 119,499 127,612 -5.2% -5.2% -11.3% -0.2%

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 1.8% 4.5% 1.7% -59.6% 5.2% Daimler 4.3% 4.0% 2.0% 9.2% 112.1% Ford 24.4% 17.4% 18.9% 40.0% 29.0% GM 18.1% 11.9% 12.9% 51.4% 40.4% Honda 1.3% 0.7% 0.4% 87.3% 201.2% Hyundai 2.3% 8.8% 1.1% -74.3% 110.9% Kia 10.5% 4.9% 3.7% 114.8% 182.6% Nissan 13.2% 21.4% 17.4% -38.2% -24.4% Stellantis 15.6% 16.5% 17.2% -5.6% -9.3% Subaru 2.6% 2.2% 3.7% 17.7% -29.0% Tesla 0.5% 0.0% 0.0%

1394.8% Toyota 6.0% 6.5% 11.5% -8.6% -48.4% Volkswagen Group 2.2% 12.6% 1.4% -82.3% 60.5% Industry 11.3% 10.8% 10.5% 4.5% 7.6%

Total Market Share Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual BMW 3.1% 1.8% 3.5% Daimler 2.4% 2.3% 2.6% Ford 14.7% 12.8% 14.1% GM 13.1% 18.2% 13.4% Honda 8.1% 8.3% 8.6% Hyundai 5.0% 4.2% 4.6% Kia 3.9% 4.1% 4.0% Nissan 6.2% 6.4% 6.4% Stellantis 12.4% 12.1% 12.7% Subaru 4.7% 4.2% 4.2% Tesla 3.6% 2.2% 3.9% Toyota 14.9% 15.1% 14.2% Volkswagen Group 3.5% 4.1% 3.9%

95.6% 95.7% 96.2%

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual BMW 3.4% 1.9% 3.8% Daimler 2.6% 2.5% 2.9% Ford 12.5% 11.9% 12.8% GM 12.1% 18.0% 13.1% Honda 9.0% 9.3% 9.6% Hyundai 5.5% 4.3% 5.1% Kia 3.9% 4.3% 4.3% Nissan 6.0% 5.6% 5.9% Stellantis 11.8% 11.3% 11.8% Subaru 5.2% 4.6% 4.5% Tesla 4.0% 2.5% 4.3% Toyota 15.8% 15.9% 14.1% Volkswagen Group 3.9% 4.0% 4.3%

95.8% 95.9% 96.4%

ATP



Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $60,656 $58,961 $62,883 2.9% -3.5% Daimler $74,874 $63,719 $72,491 17.5% 3.3% Ford $49,360 $44,272 $49,910 11.5% -1.1% GM $51,967 $42,996 $54,114 20.9% -4.0% Honda $35,060 $30,407 $34,927 15.3% 0.4% Hyundai $36,100 $32,002 $35,988 12.8% 0.3% Kia $34,408 $29,180 $32,677 17.9% 5.3% Nissan $34,641 $28,736 $34,240 20.5% 1.2% Stellantis $52,011 $42,489 $51,565 22.4% 0.9% Subaru $35,659 $30,910 $35,003 15.4% 1.9% Toyota $40,158 $35,705 $40,372 12.5% -0.5% Volkswagen Group $44,020 $39,558 $44,030 11.3% 0.0% Industry $43,954 $37,801 $44,715 16.3% -1.7%

Incentives



Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $2,607 $5,178 $3,224 -49.7% -19.1% Daimler $1,532 $3,948 $2,257 -61.2% -32.1% Ford $1,610 $3,333 $2,205 -51.7% -27.0% GM $1,519 $4,516 $1,893 -66.4% -19.8% Honda $1,320 $2,307 $1,393 -42.8% -5.2% Hyundai $928 $2,267 $1,197 -59.1% -22.5% Kia $1,703 $2,677 $1,712 -36.4% -0.5% Nissan $1,519 $3,815 $2,012 -60.2% -24.5% Stellantis $1,928 $4,616 $2,103 -58.2% -8.3% Subaru $881 $1,321 $1,037 -33.3% -15.1% Toyota $1,054 $2,562 $1,220 -58.9% -13.7% Volkswagen Group $1,882 $3,641 $2,064 -48.3% -8.8% Industry $1,479 $3,435 $1,816 -56.9% -18.5%

Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW 4.3% 8.8% 5.1% -51.1% -16.2% Daimler 2.0% 6.2% 3.1% -67.0% -34.3% Ford 3.3% 7.5% 4.4% -56.7% -26.2% GM 2.9% 10.5% 3.5% -72.2% -16.5% Honda 3.8% 7.6% 4.0% -50.4% -5.5% Hyundai 2.6% 7.1% 3.3% -63.7% -22.8% Kia 4.9% 9.2% 5.2% -46.1% -5.5% Nissan 4.4% 13.3% 5.9% -67.0% -25.4% Stellantis 3.7% 10.9% 4.1% -65.9% -9.1% Subaru 2.5% 4.3% 3.0% -42.2% -16.6% Toyota 2.6% 7.2% 3.0% -63.4% -13.2% Volkswagen Group 4.3% 9.2% 4.7% -53.5% -8.8% Industry 3.4% 9.1% 4.1% -63.0% -17.1%

Revenue



Manufacturer Jan 2022 Forecast Jan 2021 Actual Dec 2021 Actual YOY MOM Industry $44,231,667,538 $41,942,893,567 $54,557,483,352 5.5% -18.9%

About TrueCar



TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

