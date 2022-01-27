|
27.01.2022 15:00:00
TrueCar Releases Analysis of January Industry Sales
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,006,325 units in January 2022, down 9% from a year ago and down 7% from December 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 15.3 million, down 9% from January 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 893,077 units, down 10% from a year ago and down 8% from December 2021.
"After nine months of consecutive increases in new vehicle transaction prices, we are finally seeing a slight decrease in January. While December often represents a peak due to a richer vehicle mix, at the brand level the declines could also point to a slight recovery in supply. As the supply of chips recovers we expect to see manufacturers balance their vehicle mix back to historic norms," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, industry conditions remain volatile and we'll need to see these and other trends continue for several months, which will likely take the bulk of the year."
"Last month we saw industry sales decline 25% year-over-year, this month we are expecting sales to be down 9%. We're cautiously optimistic due to the slight sales increase this month compared to the end of last year along with the small uptick in inventory, however the chip shortage will continue to affect the industry in 2022," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.
Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for January 2022 are expected to be down 9% from a year ago and down 7% from December 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for January 2022 are expected to be down 5% from a year ago and on par with December 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 57% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 16% from a year ago and down about 2% from December 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 9% from a year ago at 15.3 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for January 2022 are expected to reach 2.9 million, down 9% from a year ago and down 2% from December 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.4%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for January 2022 is 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 70 months.
- Full year 2022 sales are expected at 15.4 million units
Total Industry Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
31,232
19,740
42,528
58.2%
58.2%
-26.6%
-17.4%
Daimler
24,112
25,268
31,932
-4.6%
-4.6%
-24.5%
-15.0%
Ford
147,635
142,577
172,257
3.5%
3.5%
-14.3%
-3.6%
GM
131,911
201,954
163,990
-34.7%
-34.7%
-19.6%
-9.5%
Honda
81,359
92,225
105,068
-11.8%
-11.8%
-22.6%
-12.9%
Hyundai
50,297
46,208
56,339
8.8%
8.8%
-10.7%
0.4%
Kia
38,926
44,965
48,506
-13.4%
-13.4%
-19.8%
-9.7%
Nissan
61,977
71,081
77,949
-12.8%
-12.8%
-20.5%
-10.6%
Stellantis
124,901
134,406
155,138
-7.1%
-7.1%
-19.5%
-9.4%
Subaru
47,403
46,400
51,146
2.2%
2.2%
-7.3%
4.3%
Tesla
36,300
24,700
47,253
47.0%
47.0%
-23.2%
-13.6%
Toyota
150,197
167,936
173,847
-10.6%
-10.6%
-13.6%
-2.8%
Volkswagen Group
35,482
44,953
48,011
-21.1%
-21.1%
-26.1%
-16.9%
Industry
1,006,325
1,109,578
1,220,129
-9.3%
-9.3%
-17.5%
-7.2%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
30,667
18,855
41,797
62.6%
62.6%
-26.6%
-17.5%
Daimler
23,066
24,264
31,279
-4.9%
-4.9%
-26.3%
-17.0%
Ford
111,651
117,760
139,716
-5.2%
-5.2%
-20.1%
-10.1%
GM
108,071
177,847
142,878
-39.2%
-39.2%
-24.4%
-14.9%
Honda
80,331
91,603
104,627
-12.3%
-12.3%
-23.2%
-13.6%
Hyundai
49,163
42,147
55,737
16.6%
16.6%
-11.8%
-0.8%
Kia
34,834
42,764
46,701
-18.5%
-18.5%
-25.4%
-16.1%
Nissan
53,802
55,905
64,355
-3.8%
-3.8%
-16.4%
-5.9%
Stellantis
105,465
112,244
128,515
-6.0%
-6.0%
-17.9%
-7.7%
Subaru
46,149
45,357
49,239
1.7%
1.7%
-6.3%
5.4%
Tesla
36,115
24,700
47,237
46.2%
46.2%
-23.5%
-14.0%
Toyota
141,259
156,997
153,815
-10.0%
-10.0%
-8.2%
3.3%
Volkswagen Group
34,693
39,304
47,346
-11.7%
-11.7%
-26.7%
-17.6%
Industry
893,077
990,079
1,092,517
-9.8%
-9.8%
-18.3%
-8.0%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
565
885
731
-36.2%
-36.2%
-22.7%
-13.1%
Daimler
1,046
1,004
653
4.2%
4.2%
60.1%
80.2%
Ford
35,984
24,817
32,541
45.0%
45.0%
10.6%
24.4%
GM
23,840
24,107
21,112
-1.1%
-1.1%
12.9%
27.0%
Honda
1,028
622
441
65.2%
65.2%
133.3%
162.4%
Hyundai
1,134
4,061
602
-72.1%
-72.1%
88.3%
111.8%
Kia
4,092
2,201
1,805
85.9%
85.9%
126.8%
155.1%
Nissan
8,175
15,176
13,594
-46.1%
-46.1%
-39.9%
-32.3%
Stellantis
19,436
22,162
26,623
-12.3%
-12.3%
-27.0%
-17.9%
Subaru
1,254
1,043
1,907
20.2%
20.2%
-34.2%
-26.0%
Tesla
185
-
16
1048.3%
1191.9%
Toyota
8,938
10,939
20,032
-18.3%
-18.3%
-55.4%
-49.8%
Volkswagen Group
789
5,649
665
-86.0%
-86.0%
18.6%
33.5%
Industry
113,248
119,499
127,612
-5.2%
-5.2%
-11.3%
-0.2%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1.8%
4.5%
1.7%
-59.6%
5.2%
Daimler
4.3%
4.0%
2.0%
9.2%
112.1%
Ford
24.4%
17.4%
18.9%
40.0%
29.0%
GM
18.1%
11.9%
12.9%
51.4%
40.4%
Honda
1.3%
0.7%
0.4%
87.3%
201.2%
Hyundai
2.3%
8.8%
1.1%
-74.3%
110.9%
Kia
10.5%
4.9%
3.7%
114.8%
182.6%
Nissan
13.2%
21.4%
17.4%
-38.2%
-24.4%
Stellantis
15.6%
16.5%
17.2%
-5.6%
-9.3%
Subaru
2.6%
2.2%
3.7%
17.7%
-29.0%
Tesla
0.5%
0.0%
0.0%
1394.8%
Toyota
6.0%
6.5%
11.5%
-8.6%
-48.4%
Volkswagen Group
2.2%
12.6%
1.4%
-82.3%
60.5%
Industry
11.3%
10.8%
10.5%
4.5%
7.6%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
BMW
3.1%
1.8%
3.5%
Daimler
2.4%
2.3%
2.6%
Ford
14.7%
12.8%
14.1%
GM
13.1%
18.2%
13.4%
Honda
8.1%
8.3%
8.6%
Hyundai
5.0%
4.2%
4.6%
Kia
3.9%
4.1%
4.0%
Nissan
6.2%
6.4%
6.4%
Stellantis
12.4%
12.1%
12.7%
Subaru
4.7%
4.2%
4.2%
Tesla
3.6%
2.2%
3.9%
Toyota
14.9%
15.1%
14.2%
Volkswagen Group
3.5%
4.1%
3.9%
95.6%
95.7%
96.2%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
BMW
3.4%
1.9%
3.8%
Daimler
2.6%
2.5%
2.9%
Ford
12.5%
11.9%
12.8%
GM
12.1%
18.0%
13.1%
Honda
9.0%
9.3%
9.6%
Hyundai
5.5%
4.3%
5.1%
Kia
3.9%
4.3%
4.3%
Nissan
6.0%
5.6%
5.9%
Stellantis
11.8%
11.3%
11.8%
Subaru
5.2%
4.6%
4.5%
Tesla
4.0%
2.5%
4.3%
Toyota
15.8%
15.9%
14.1%
Volkswagen Group
3.9%
4.0%
4.3%
95.8%
95.9%
96.4%
ATP
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$60,656
$58,961
$62,883
2.9%
-3.5%
Daimler
$74,874
$63,719
$72,491
17.5%
3.3%
Ford
$49,360
$44,272
$49,910
11.5%
-1.1%
GM
$51,967
$42,996
$54,114
20.9%
-4.0%
Honda
$35,060
$30,407
$34,927
15.3%
0.4%
Hyundai
$36,100
$32,002
$35,988
12.8%
0.3%
Kia
$34,408
$29,180
$32,677
17.9%
5.3%
Nissan
$34,641
$28,736
$34,240
20.5%
1.2%
Stellantis
$52,011
$42,489
$51,565
22.4%
0.9%
Subaru
$35,659
$30,910
$35,003
15.4%
1.9%
Toyota
$40,158
$35,705
$40,372
12.5%
-0.5%
Volkswagen Group
$44,020
$39,558
$44,030
11.3%
0.0%
Industry
$43,954
$37,801
$44,715
16.3%
-1.7%
$6,153
-$761
Incentives
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$2,607
$5,178
$3,224
-49.7%
-19.1%
Daimler
$1,532
$3,948
$2,257
-61.2%
-32.1%
Ford
$1,610
$3,333
$2,205
-51.7%
-27.0%
GM
$1,519
$4,516
$1,893
-66.4%
-19.8%
Honda
$1,320
$2,307
$1,393
-42.8%
-5.2%
Hyundai
$928
$2,267
$1,197
-59.1%
-22.5%
Kia
$1,703
$2,677
$1,712
-36.4%
-0.5%
Nissan
$1,519
$3,815
$2,012
-60.2%
-24.5%
Stellantis
$1,928
$4,616
$2,103
-58.2%
-8.3%
Subaru
$881
$1,321
$1,037
-33.3%
-15.1%
Toyota
$1,054
$2,562
$1,220
-58.9%
-13.7%
Volkswagen Group
$1,882
$3,641
$2,064
-48.3%
-8.8%
Industry
$1,479
$3,435
$1,816
-56.9%
-18.5%
-$1,956
-$337
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
4.3%
8.8%
5.1%
-51.1%
-16.2%
Daimler
2.0%
6.2%
3.1%
-67.0%
-34.3%
Ford
3.3%
7.5%
4.4%
-56.7%
-26.2%
GM
2.9%
10.5%
3.5%
-72.2%
-16.5%
Honda
3.8%
7.6%
4.0%
-50.4%
-5.5%
Hyundai
2.6%
7.1%
3.3%
-63.7%
-22.8%
Kia
4.9%
9.2%
5.2%
-46.1%
-5.5%
Nissan
4.4%
13.3%
5.9%
-67.0%
-25.4%
Stellantis
3.7%
10.9%
4.1%
-65.9%
-9.1%
Subaru
2.5%
4.3%
3.0%
-42.2%
-16.6%
Toyota
2.6%
7.2%
3.0%
-63.4%
-13.2%
Volkswagen Group
4.3%
9.2%
4.7%
-53.5%
-8.8%
Industry
3.4%
9.1%
4.1%
-63.0%
-17.1%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Jan 2022 Forecast
Jan 2021 Actual
Dec 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$44,231,667,538
$41,942,893,567
$54,557,483,352
5.5%
-18.9%
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-releases-analysis-of-january-industry-sales-301469346.html
SOURCE TrueCar.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TrueCar Incmehr Nachrichten
|
28.12.21
|: TrueCar stock price target cut to $4.25 from $6.00 at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
04.11.21
|TrueCar (TRUE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: TrueCar veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.21
|TrueCar (TRUE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)