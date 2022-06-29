|
TrueCar Releases Analysis of June and 2022 Second Quarter Industry Sales
Electric vehicles remain popular amid rising fuel costs while increasing interest rates pose a challenge to affordability
SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,166,569 units in June 2022, down 14% from a year ago and down 3% from May 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13 million, down 13% from June 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,023,466 units, down 15% from a year ago and down 5% from May 2022.
"As we head into the July fourth weekend, inventory across the industry remains at or near the constrained levels we've been seeing throughout 2022, although demand for vehicles remains strong," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We continue to see rapid growth in demand for new electric vehicles amid soaring fuel prices, with that segment's mix of leads up over 100% from last June. This remains one of the areas in particular that is seeing limited inventory."
"With interest rates rising, consumers who are entering the market for a vehicle for the first time in a while might see rates very different from the ones they saw in 2018 or 2019," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "We're seeing consumers opting for longer loan terms to offset the impact of rising APRs. Specifically, there has been a 30% increase in the mix of loan terms of 84 months or more from last year."
Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for June 2022 are expected to be down 14% from a year ago and down 3% from May 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for June 2022 are expected to be down 8% from a year ago and up 14% from May 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 57% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 13% from a year ago and up 2% from May 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 13% from a year ago at 13 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for June 2022 are expected to reach 2.9 million, down 16% from a year ago and down 13% from May 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.2% compared to May 2022 at 5.1% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for June 2022 is about 71 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is also about 71 months, both up about one month since last June.
- Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 15% from a year ago and up 2% from Q1 2022.
- Quarterly incentive spend is down 59% from Q2 2021.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jun 2022
Jun 2021
May 2022
YoY %
YoY % Change
MoM %
MoM % Change
BMW
33,805
34,872
26,988
-3.1 %
-6.8 %
25.3 %
15.6 %
Daimler
28,239
24,347
24,851
16.0 %
11.5 %
13.6 %
4.9 %
Ford
155,514
114,677
153,434
35.6 %
30.4 %
1.4 %
-6.4 %
GM
196,923
204,782
177,856
-3.8 %
-7.5 %
10.7 %
2.2 %
Honda
79,196
153,122
75,491
-48.3 %
-50.3 %
4.9 %
-3.2 %
Hyundai
67,812
76,519
63,832
-11.4 %
-14.8 %
6.2 %
-1.9 %
Kia
66,632
68,486
57,941
-2.7 %
-6.4 %
15.0 %
6.2 %
Nissan
52,298
88,642
53,381
-41.0 %
-43.3 %
-2.0 %
-9.6 %
Stellantis
132,928
136,334
130,987
-2.5 %
-6.2 %
1.5 %
-6.3 %
Subaru
47,620
42,877
42,526
11.1 %
6.8 %
12.0 %
3.4 %
Tesla
46,012
22,869
47,706
101.2 %
93.5 %
-3.6 %
-11.0 %
Toyota
172,540
209,721
176,772
-17.7 %
-20.9 %
-2.4 %
-9.9 %
Volkswagen Group
54,578
61,251
46,397
-10.9 %
-14.3 %
17.6 %
8.6 %
Industry
1,166,569
1,300,873
1,114,285
-10.3 %
-13.8 %
4.7 %
-3.4 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jun 2022
Jun 2021
May 2022
YoY %
YoY % Change
MoM %
MoM % Change
BMW
33,240
33,334
26,514
-0.3 %
-4.1 %
25.4 %
15.7 %
Daimler
27,193
23,332
24,343
16.6 %
12.1 %
11.7 %
3.1 %
Ford
112,656
88,762
124,787
26.9 %
22.0 %
-9.7 %
-16.7 %
GM
159,632
177,763
154,886
-10.2 %
-13.7 %
3.1 %
-4.9 %
Honda
78,168
147,414
75,173
-47.0 %
-49.0 %
4.0 %
-4.0 %
Hyundai
67,707
70,941
63,159
-4.6 %
-8.2 %
7.2 %
-1.0 %
Kia
62,540
62,159
55,785
0.6 %
-3.3 %
12.1 %
3.5 %
Nissan
41,234
70,389
44,035
-41.4 %
-43.7 %
-6.4 %
-13.6 %
Stellantis
107,735
120,185
108,631
-10.4 %
-13.8 %
-0.8 %
-8.5 %
Subaru
46,366
41,826
40,941
10.9 %
6.6 %
13.3 %
4.5 %
Tesla
45,472
22,869
47,690
98.8 %
91.2 %
-4.7 %
-12.0 %
Toyota
162,544
178,371
156,058
-8.9 %
-12.4 %
4.2 %
-3.9 %
Volkswagen Group
53,789
57,466
45,708
-6.4 %
-10.0 %
17.7 %
8.6 %
Industry
1,023,466
1,151,552
998,243
-11.1 %
-14.5 %
2.5 %
-5.4 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jun 2022
Jun 2021
May 2022
YoY %
YoY % Change
MoM %
MoM % Change
BMW
565
1,538
474
-63.3 %
-64.7 %
19.2 %
10.1 %
Daimler
1,046
1,015
508
3.0 %
-0.9 %
105.8 %
89.9 %
Ford
42,858
25,915
28,647
65.4 %
59.0 %
49.6 %
38.1 %
GM
37,291
27,019
22,970
38.0 %
32.7 %
62.3 %
49.9 %
Honda
1,028
5,708
318
-82.0 %
-82.7 %
223.3 %
198.4 %
Hyundai
105
5,578
673
-98.1 %
-98.2 %
-84.4 %
-85.6 %
Kia
4,092
6,327
2,156
-35.3 %
-37.8 %
89.8 %
75.2 %
Nissan
11,064
18,253
9,346
-39.4 %
-41.7 %
18.4 %
9.3 %
Stellantis
25,193
16,149
22,356
56.0 %
50.0 %
12.7 %
4.0 %
Subaru
1,254
1,051
1,585
19.3 %
14.7 %
-20.9 %
-27.0 %
Tesla
540
-
16
3220.1 %
2964.7 %
Toyota
9,996
31,350
20,714
-68.1 %
-69.3 %
-51.7 %
-55.5 %
Volkswagen Group
789
3,785
689
-79.2 %
-80.0 %
14.5 %
5.7 %
Industry
143,103
149,321
116,042
-4.2 %
-7.9 %
23.3 %
13.8 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Jun 2022 Forecast
Jun 2021 Actual
May 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1.7 %
4.4 %
1.8 %
-62.1 %
-4.8 %
Daimler
3.7 %
4.2 %
2.0 %
-11.2 %
81.1 %
Ford
27.6 %
22.6 %
18.7 %
21.9 %
47.6 %
GM
18.9 %
13.2 %
12.9 %
43.5 %
46.6 %
Honda
1.3 %
3.7 %
0.4 %
-65.2 %
208.1 %
Hyundai
0.2 %
7.3 %
1.1 %
-97.9 %
-85.3 %
Kia
6.1 %
9.2 %
3.7 %
-33.5 %
65.1 %
Nissan
21.2 %
20.6 %
17.5 %
2.7 %
20.8 %
Stellantis
19.0 %
11.8 %
17.1 %
60.0 %
11.0 %
Subaru
2.6 %
2.5 %
3.7 %
7.4 %
-29.4 %
Tesla
1.2 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
3342.3 %
Toyota
5.8 %
14.9 %
11.7 %
-61.2 %
-50.6 %
Volkswagen Group
1.4 %
6.2 %
1.5 %
-76.6 %
-2.6 %
Industry
12.3 %
11.5 %
10.4 %
6.9 %
17.8 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Jun 2022 Forecast
Jun 2021 Actual
May 2022 Actual
BMW
2.9 %
2.7 %
2.4 %
Daimler
2.4 %
1.9 %
2.2 %
Ford
13.3 %
8.8 %
13.8 %
GM
16.9 %
15.7 %
16.0 %
Honda
6.8 %
11.8 %
6.8 %
Hyundai
5.8 %
5.9 %
5.7 %
Kia
5.7 %
5.3 %
5.2 %
Nissan
4.5 %
6.8 %
4.8 %
Stellantis
11.4 %
10.5 %
11.8 %
Subaru
4.1 %
3.3 %
3.8 %
Tesla
3.9 %
1.8 %
4.3 %
Toyota
14.8 %
16.1 %
15.9 %
Volkswagen Group
4.7 %
4.7 %
4.2 %
97.2 %
95.2 %
96.8 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Jun 2022 Forecast
Jun 2021 Actual
May 2022 Actual
BMW
3.2 %
2.9 %
2.7 %
Daimler
2.7 %
2.0 %
2.4 %
Ford
11.0 %
7.7 %
12.5 %
GM
15.6 %
15.4 %
15.5 %
Honda
7.6 %
12.8 %
7.5 %
Hyundai
6.6 %
6.2 %
6.3 %
Kia
6.1 %
5.4 %
5.6 %
Nissan
4.0 %
6.1 %
4.4 %
Stellantis
10.5 %
10.4 %
10.9 %
Subaru
4.5 %
3.6 %
4.1 %
Tesla
4.4 %
2.0 %
4.8 %
Toyota
15.9 %
15.5 %
15.6 %
Volkswagen Group
5.3 %
5.0 %
4.6 %
97.5 %
95.1 %
96.9 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Jun 2022 Forecast
Jun 2021 Actual
May 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$65,965
$60,344
$64,880
9.3 %
1.7 %
Daimler
$64,293
$59,320
$64,732
8.4 %
-0.7 %
Ford
$52,427
$47,972
$50,989
9.3 %
2.8 %
GM
$50,426
$47,391
$50,869
6.4 %
-0.9 %
Honda
$38,132
$32,538
$37,648
17.2 %
1.3 %
Hyundai
$37,699
$32,451
$37,299
16.2 %
1.1 %
Kia
$35,760
$29,824
$35,083
19.9 %
1.9 %
Nissan
$36,108
$31,969
$36,307
12.9 %
-0.5 %
Stellantis
$53,799
$48,687
$53,672
10.5 %
0.2 %
Subaru
$35,752
$34,344
$35,458
4.1 %
0.8 %
Toyota
$40,243
$37,689
$38,996
6.8 %
3.2 %
Volkswagen Group
$47,956
$44,080
$47,253
8.8 %
1.5 %
Industry
$45,272
$39,976
$44,583
13.2 %
1.5 %
$5,296
$689
Incentives
Manufacturer
Jun 2022 Forecast
Jun 2021 Actual
May 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$1,139
$4,452
$1,182
-74.4 %
-3.7 %
Daimler
$1,178
$3,280
$1,253
-64.1 %
-6.0 %
Ford
$1,073
$2,484
$1,060
-56.8 %
1.3 %
GM
$1,878
$4,023
$1,725
-53.3 %
8.8 %
Honda
$718
$2,096
$790
-65.7 %
-9.1 %
Hyundai
$543
$1,884
$551
-71.2 %
-1.3 %
Kia
$628
$2,603
$656
-75.9 %
-4.3 %
Nissan
$1,359
$3,025
$1,580
-55.1 %
-14.0 %
Stellantis
$1,866
$2,812
$1,894
-33.7 %
-1.5 %
Subaru
$779
$1,395
$756
-44.1 %
3.1 %
Toyota
$782
$1,916
$787
-59.2 %
-0.5 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,125
$3,421
$1,137
-67.1 %
-1.1 %
Industry
$1,186
$2,732
$1,176
-56.6 %
0.9 %
-$1,545
$10
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Jun 2022 Forecast
Jun 2021 Actual
May 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
1.7 %
7.4 %
1.8 %
-76.6 %
-5.3 %
Daimler
1.8 %
5.5 %
1.9 %
-66.9 %
-5.4 %
Ford
2.0 %
5.2 %
2.1 %
-60.5 %
-1.5 %
GM
3.7 %
8.5 %
3.4 %
-56.1 %
9.8 %
Honda
1.9 %
6.4 %
2.1 %
-70.7 %
-10.3 %
Hyundai
1.4 %
5.8 %
1.5 %
-75.2 %
-2.4 %
Kia
1.8 %
8.7 %
1.9 %
-79.9 %
-6.1 %
Nissan
3.8 %
9.5 %
4.4 %
-60.2 %
-13.5 %
Stellantis
3.5 %
5.8 %
3.5 %
-40.0 %
-1.7 %
Subaru
2.2 %
4.1 %
2.1 %
-46.3 %
2.2 %
Toyota
1.9 %
5.1 %
2.0 %
-61.8 %
-3.6 %
Volkswagen Group
2.3 %
7.8 %
2.4 %
-69.8 %
-2.6 %
Industry
2.6 %
6.8 %
2.6 %
-61.7 %
-0.7 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Jun 2022 Forecast
Jun 2021 Actual
May 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$52,813,044,285
$52,003,460,283
$49,678,066,394
1.6 %
6.3 %
Quarterly Tables
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)
BMW
89,226
105,901
80,590
-15.7 %
-15.7 %
10.7 %
7.8 %
Daimler
84,155
78,246
68,401
7.6 %
7.6 %
23.0 %
19.8 %
Ford
484,890
472,260
429,174
2.7 %
2.7 %
13.0 %
10.0 %
GM
575,751
683,696
509,108
-15.8 %
-15.8 %
13.1 %
10.2 %
Honda
247,937
486,419
266,418
-49.0 %
-49.0 %
-6.9 %
-9.4 %
Hyundai
198,351
251,081
171,399
-21.0 %
-21.0 %
15.7 %
12.7 %
Kia
183,636
218,961
151,194
-16.1 %
-16.1 %
21.5 %
18.3 %
Nissan
180,347
298,148
201,081
-39.5 %
-39.5 %
-10.3 %
-12.6 %
Stellantis
408,664
487,817
404,259
-16.2 %
-16.2 %
1.1 %
-1.5 %
Subaru
135,894
160,824
132,346
-15.5 %
-15.5 %
2.7 %
0.0 %
Tesla
142,150
68,259
130,860
108.3 %
108.3 %
8.6 %
5.8 %
Toyota
535,822
688,813
514,592
-22.2 %
-22.2 %
4.1 %
1.4 %
Volkswagen Group
146,674
204,424
113,231
-28.3 %
-28.3 %
29.5 %
26.2 %
Industry
3,535,451
4,399,779
3,323,953
-19.6 %
-19.6 %
6.4 %
3.6 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
87,734
101,575
78,805
-13.6 %
-13.6 %
11.3 %
8.4 %
Daimler
81,038
75,132
64,924
7.9 %
7.9 %
24.8 %
21.6 %
Ford
351,260
366,931
325,514
-4.3 %
-4.3 %
7.9 %
5.1 %
GM
466,722
599,229
403,778
-22.1 %
-22.1 %
15.6 %
12.6 %
Honda
244,719
470,440
258,883
-48.0 %
-48.0 %
-5.5 %
-7.9 %
Hyundai
198,044
228,474
169,737
-13.3 %
-13.3 %
16.7 %
13.6 %
Kia
172,359
200,746
137,801
-14.1 %
-14.1 %
25.1 %
21.8 %
Nissan
142,194
235,625
164,290
-39.7 %
-39.7 %
-13.4 %
-15.7 %
Stellantis
331,213
432,724
331,777
-23.5 %
-23.5 %
-0.2 %
-2.8 %
Subaru
132,316
157,208
128,244
-15.8 %
-15.8 %
3.2 %
0.5 %
Tesla
140,482
67,602
126,601
107.8 %
107.8 %
11.0 %
8.1 %
Toyota
504,779
601,027
459,059
-16.0 %
-16.0 %
10.0 %
7.1 %
Volkswagen Group
144,554
189,750
109,827
-23.8 %
-23.8 %
31.6 %
28.2 %
Industry
3,101,758
3,907,705
2,894,256
-20.6 %
-20.6 %
7.2 %
4.4 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
BMW
2.5 %
2.4 %
2.4 %
Daimler
2.4 %
1.8 %
2.1 %
Ford
13.7 %
10.7 %
12.9 %
GM
16.3 %
15.5 %
15.3 %
Honda
7.0 %
11.1 %
8.0 %
Hyundai
5.6 %
5.7 %
5.2 %
Kia
5.2 %
5.0 %
4.5 %
Nissan
5.1 %
6.8 %
6.0 %
Stellantis
11.6 %
11.1 %
12.2 %
Subaru
3.8 %
3.7 %
4.0 %
Tesla
4.0 %
1.6 %
3.9 %
Toyota
15.2 %
15.7 %
15.5 %
Volkswagen Group
4.1 %
4.6 %
3.4 %
96.6 %
95.6 %
95.4 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
BMW
2.8 %
2.6 %
2.7 %
Daimler
2.6 %
1.9 %
2.2 %
Ford
11.3 %
9.4 %
11.2 %
GM
15.0 %
15.3 %
14.0 %
Honda
7.9 %
12.0 %
8.9 %
Hyundai
6.4 %
5.8 %
5.9 %
Kia
5.6 %
5.1 %
4.8 %
Nissan
4.6 %
6.0 %
5.7 %
Stellantis
10.7 %
11.1 %
11.5 %
Subaru
4.3 %
4.0 %
4.4 %
Tesla
4.5 %
1.7 %
4.4 %
Toyota
16.3 %
15.4 %
15.9 %
Volkswagen Group
4.7 %
4.9 %
3.8 %
96.6 %
95.4 %
95.3 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$66,337
$60,215
$63,860
10.2 %
3.9 %
Daimler
$65,722
$61,255
$73,231
7.3 %
-10.3 %
Ford
$50,917
$45,203
$47,952
12.6 %
6.2 %
GM
$50,558
$46,262
$50,664
9.3 %
-0.2 %
Honda
$37,479
$32,230
$36,632
16.3 %
2.3 %
Hyundai
$37,415
$31,645
$36,412
18.2 %
2.8 %
Kia
$35,222
$29,953
$33,925
17.6 %
3.8 %
Nissan
$36,073
$31,016
$33,724
16.3 %
7.0 %
Stellantis
$53,654
$47,083
$52,798
14.0 %
1.6 %
Subaru
$35,393
$32,644
$34,677
8.4 %
2.1 %
Toyota
$39,775
$36,621
$40,172
8.6 %
-1.0 %
Volkswagen Group
$47,441
$43,085
$45,346
10.1 %
4.6 %
Industry
$44,670
$38,954
$43,701
14.7 %
2.2 %
$5,716
$969
Incentives
Manufacturer
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$1,206
$4,713
$2,358
-74.4 %
-48.8 %
Daimler
$1,257
$3,574
$2,012
-64.8 %
-37.5 %
Ford
$1,193
$2,567
$1,824
-53.5 %
-34.6 %
GM
$1,847
$4,399
$1,974
-58.0 %
-6.4 %
Honda
$818
$2,167
$1,163
-62.3 %
-29.7 %
Hyundai
$620
$2,102
$890
-70.5 %
-30.3 %
Kia
$650
$2,549
$1,260
-74.5 %
-48.4 %
Nissan
$1,501
$3,502
$1,848
-57.1 %
-18.8 %
Stellantis
$1,893
$3,522
$2,413
-46.3 %
-21.5 %
Subaru
$753
$1,339
$901
-43.8 %
-16.5 %
Toyota
$803
$2,219
$1,025
-63.8 %
-21.6 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,169
$3,730
$1,769
-68.7 %
-33.9 %
Industry
$1,228
$3,003
$1,631
-59.1 %
-24.7 %
-$1,774
-$403
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
