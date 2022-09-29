|
29.09.2022 15:00:00
TrueCar Releases Analysis of September and Third Quarter Industry Sales
Interest rates pose a challenge to consumers, but overall industry remains steady
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,140,659 units in September 2022, up 13% from a year ago and up 3% from August 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13.4 million, up 9% from September 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 987,378 units, up 8% from a year ago and up about 3% from August 2022.
"With increasing interest rates, affordability is being tested," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We're seeing consumers faced with the reality that to afford the same vehicle at the same monthly payment as last year, they are forced to increase their down payment, which is creating new affordability challenges. We are paying close attention to how the industry will react to these concerns. Perhaps there will be more incentives, longer finance terms, or a combination of these."
"This month we're seeing Honda, Nissan and General Motors gaining traction from previous months' sales," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "GM has been able to capitalize on other OEMs' inability to deliver vehicles."
Additional September and Third Quarter Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for September 2022 are expected to be up 13% from a year ago when inventory levels were at their lowest and up 3% from August 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for September 2022 are expected to be up 57% from a year ago and up 5% from August 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 54% from last year and down 2% from August 2022.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 6% from a year ago and slightly down from August 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be up 9% from a year ago at 13.4 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for September 2022 are expected to reach 3 million, down 11% from a year ago and down 4% from August 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.9% compared to August 2022 at 5.8% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 9%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for September 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 71 months.
- Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 9% from a year ago and up 1% from Q2 2022.
- Quarterly incentive spend is down 55% from Q3 2021.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
27,305
26,031
28,360
4.9 %
4.9 %
-3.7 %
0.1 %
Daimler
23,990
18,419
27,470
30.2 %
30.2 %
-12.7 %
-9.2 %
Ford
150,193
155,384
157,062
-3.3 %
-3.3 %
-4.4 %
-0.5 %
GM
193,391
111,046
187,277
74.2 %
74.2 %
3.3 %
7.4 %
Honda
81,035
95,716
71,461
-15.3 %
-15.3 %
13.4 %
17.9 %
Hyundai
66,567
58,667
69,437
13.5 %
13.5 %
-4.1 %
-0.3 %
Kia
63,752
52,906
66,089
20.5 %
20.5 %
-3.5 %
0.3 %
Nissan
52,068
51,182
50,151
1.7 %
1.7 %
3.8 %
8.0 %
Stellantis
126,277
130,926
127,120
-3.6 %
-3.6 %
-0.7 %
3.3 %
Subaru
49,703
42,054
50,126
18.2 %
18.2 %
-0.8 %
3.1 %
Tesla
42,959
26,291
42,837
63.4 %
63.4 %
0.3 %
4.3 %
Toyota
167,716
151,378
172,885
10.8 %
10.8 %
-3.0 %
0.9 %
Volkswagen Group
51,216
38,821
53,702
31.9 %
31.9 %
-4.6 %
-0.8 %
Industry
1,140,659
1,007,229
1,151,339
13.2 %
13.2 %
-0.9 %
3.0 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
24,884
24,799
26,025
0.3 %
0.3 %
-4.4 %
-0.6 %
Daimler
22,060
16,803
25,653
31.3 %
31.3 %
-14.0 %
-10.6 %
Ford
107,036
120,881
117,631
-11.5 %
-11.5 %
-9.0 %
-5.4 %
GM
161,052
100,341
154,859
60.5 %
60.5 %
4.0 %
8.2 %
Honda
78,972
95,224
69,470
-17.1 %
-17.1 %
13.7 %
18.2 %
Hyundai
64,998
57,907
68,676
12.2 %
12.2 %
-5.4 %
-1.6 %
Kia
61,789
49,662
63,890
24.4 %
24.4 %
-3.3 %
0.6 %
Nissan
44,924
45,547
41,103
-1.4 %
-1.4 %
9.3 %
13.7 %
Stellantis
97,951
106,818
101,663
-8.3 %
-8.3 %
-3.7 %
0.2 %
Subaru
48,702
41,205
48,837
18.2 %
18.2 %
-0.3 %
3.7 %
Tesla
36,881
26,291
35,893
40.3 %
40.3 %
2.8 %
6.9 %
Toyota
152,926
141,844
155,038
7.8 %
7.8 %
-1.4 %
2.6 %
Volkswagen Group
46,513
38,176
49,171
21.8 %
21.8 %
-5.4 %
-1.6 %
Industry
987,378
911,283
999,613
8.4 %
8.4 %
-1.2 %
2.7 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2,421
1,232
2,335
96.5 %
96.5 %
3.7 %
7.9 %
Daimler
1,930
1,616
1,817
19.4 %
19.4 %
6.2 %
10.5 %
Ford
43,157
34,503
39,431
25.1 %
25.1 %
9.4 %
13.8 %
GM
32,339
10,705
32,418
202.1 %
202.1 %
-0.2 %
3.7 %
Honda
2,063
492
1,991
319.1 %
319.1 %
3.6 %
7.8 %
Hyundai
1,569
760
761
106.5 %
106.5 %
106.1 %
114.4 %
Kia
1,963
3,244
2,199
-39.5 %
-39.5 %
-10.7 %
-7.1 %
Nissan
7,144
5,635
9,048
26.8 %
26.8 %
-21.0 %
-17.9 %
Stellantis
28,326
24,108
25,457
17.5 %
17.5 %
11.3 %
15.7 %
Subaru
1,001
849
1,289
17.9 %
17.9 %
-22.3 %
-19.2 %
Tesla
6,078
-
6,944
-12.5 %
-9.0 %
Toyota
14,790
9,534
17,847
55.1 %
55.1 %
-17.1 %
-13.8 %
Volkswagen Group
4,703
645
4,531
629.1 %
629.1 %
3.8 %
7.9 %
Industry
150,348
95,748
148,793
57.0 %
57.0 %
1.0 %
5.1 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
8.9 %
4.7 %
8.2 %
87.3 %
7.7 %
Daimler
8.0 %
8.8 %
6.6 %
-8.3 %
21.6 %
Ford
28.7 %
22.2 %
25.1 %
29.4 %
14.5 %
GM
16.7 %
9.6 %
17.3 %
73.5 %
-3.4 %
Honda
2.5 %
0.5 %
2.8 %
395.0 %
-8.6 %
Hyundai
2.4 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
82.0 %
115.0 %
Kia
3.1 %
6.1 %
3.3 %
-49.8 %
-7.4 %
Nissan
13.7 %
11.0 %
18.0 %
24.6 %
-23.9 %
Stellantis
22.4 %
18.4 %
20.0 %
21.8 %
12.0 %
Subaru
2.0 %
2.0 %
2.6 %
-0.2 %
-21.7 %
Tesla
14.1 %
0.0 %
16.2 %
-12.7 %
Toyota
8.8 %
6.3 %
10.3 %
40.0 %
-14.6 %
Volkswagen Group
9.2 %
1.7 %
8.4 %
452.7 %
8.8 %
Industry
13.2 %
9.5 %
12.9 %
38.7 %
2.0 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
BMW
2.4 %
2.6 %
2.5 %
Daimler
2.1 %
1.8 %
2.4 %
Ford
13.2 %
15.4 %
13.6 %
GM
17.0 %
11.0 %
16.3 %
Honda
7.1 %
9.5 %
6.2 %
Hyundai
5.8 %
5.8 %
6.0 %
Kia
5.6 %
5.3 %
5.7 %
Nissan
4.6 %
5.1 %
4.4 %
Stellantis
11.1 %
13.0 %
11.0 %
Subaru
4.4 %
4.2 %
4.4 %
Tesla
3.8 %
2.6 %
3.7 %
Toyota
14.7 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
Volkswagen Group
4.5 %
3.9 %
4.7 %
96.1 %
95.2 %
95.9 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
BMW
2.5 %
2.7 %
2.6 %
Daimler
2.2 %
1.8 %
2.6 %
Ford
10.8 %
13.3 %
11.8 %
GM
16.3 %
11.0 %
15.5 %
Honda
8.0 %
10.4 %
6.9 %
Hyundai
6.6 %
6.4 %
6.9 %
Kia
6.3 %
5.4 %
6.4 %
Nissan
4.5 %
5.0 %
4.1 %
Stellantis
9.9 %
11.7 %
10.2 %
Subaru
4.9 %
4.5 %
4.9 %
Tesla
3.7 %
2.9 %
3.6 %
Toyota
15.5 %
15.6 %
15.5 %
Volkswagen Group
4.7 %
4.2 %
4.9 %
96.1 %
95.0 %
95.8 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$69,596
$62,593
$66,227
11.2 %
5.1 %
Daimler
$70,723
$68,949
$67,009
2.6 %
5.5 %
Ford
$51,786
$50,827
$53,022
1.9 %
-2.3 %
GM
$51,418
$51,750
$50,965
-0.6 %
0.9 %
Honda
$38,246
$34,966
$38,695
9.4 %
-1.2 %
Hyundai
$36,907
$35,420
$36,805
4.2 %
0.3 %
Kia
$34,880
$31,816
$34,521
9.6 %
1.0 %
Nissan
$35,975
$33,942
$36,950
6.0 %
-2.6 %
Stellantis
$55,049
$49,922
$54,182
10.3 %
1.6 %
Subaru
$35,008
$33,068
$34,551
5.9 %
1.3 %
Toyota
$40,547
$39,689
$41,284
2.2 %
-1.8 %
Volkswagen Group
$45,279
$41,936
$45,070
8.0 %
0.5 %
Industry
$44,942
$42,500
$44,977
5.7 %
-0.1 %
$2,442
-$35
Incentives
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$1,047
$3,601
$1,251
-70.9 %
-16.3 %
Daimler
$1,323
$3,177
$1,407
-58.4 %
-6.0 %
Ford
$984
$2,598
$1,008
-62.1 %
-2.4 %
GM
$1,267
$2,650
$1,468
-52.2 %
-13.7 %
Honda
$898
$2,007
$890
-55.3 %
0.8 %
Hyundai
$431
$1,381
$409
-68.8 %
5.3 %
Kia
$384
$2,047
$450
-81.2 %
-14.6 %
Nissan
$1,090
$2,397
$1,391
-54.5 %
-21.6 %
Stellantis
$2,821
$3,186
$2,403
-11.5 %
17.4 %
Subaru
$453
$1,199
$492
-62.2 %
-7.8 %
Toyota
$672
$1,794
$819
-62.6 %
-18.0 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,185
$2,547
$1,249
-53.5 %
-5.1 %
Industry
$1,090
$2,347
$1,113
-53.6 %
-2.1 %
-$1,257
-$23
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
1.5 %
5.8 %
1.9 %
-73.8 %
-20.3 %
Daimler
1.9 %
4.6 %
2.1 %
-59.4 %
-10.9 %
Ford
1.9 %
5.1 %
1.9 %
-62.8 %
-0.1 %
GM
2.5 %
5.1 %
2.9 %
-51.9 %
-14.4 %
Honda
2.3 %
5.7 %
2.3 %
-59.1 %
2.0 %
Hyundai
1.2 %
3.9 %
1.1 %
-70.1 %
5.1 %
Kia
1.1 %
6.4 %
1.3 %
-82.9 %
-15.5 %
Nissan
3.0 %
7.1 %
3.8 %
-57.1 %
-19.5 %
Stellantis
5.1 %
6.4 %
4.4 %
-19.7 %
15.5 %
Subaru
1.3 %
3.6 %
1.4 %
-64.3 %
-9.0 %
Toyota
1.7 %
4.5 %
2.0 %
-63.3 %
-16.5 %
Volkswagen Group
2.6 %
6.1 %
2.8 %
-56.9 %
-5.5 %
Industry
2.4 %
5.5 %
2.5 %
-56.1 %
-2.0 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Sep 2022 Forecast
Sep 2021 Actual
Aug 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$51,263,941,149
$42,807,179,128
$51,783,670,865
19.8 %
-1.0 %
Quarterly Tables
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
85,325
82,064
84,036
4.0 %
4.0 %
1.5 %
1.5 %
Daimler
81,356
63,747
88,410
27.6 %
27.6 %
-8.0 %
-8.0 %
Ford
469,984
397,644
480,558
18.2 %
18.2 %
-2.2 %
-2.2 %
GM
558,835
443,150
578,507
26.1 %
26.1 %
-3.4 %
-3.4 %
Honda
223,731
345,914
239,789
-35.3 %
-35.3 %
-6.7 %
-6.7 %
Hyundai
201,838
193,522
198,136
4.3 %
4.3 %
1.9 %
1.9 %
Kia
192,290
177,014
182,146
8.6 %
8.6 %
5.6 %
5.6 %
Nissan
152,754
198,955
183,171
-23.2 %
-23.2 %
-16.6 %
-16.6 %
Stellantis
391,081
413,311
408,040
-5.4 %
-5.4 %
-4.2 %
-4.2 %
Subaru
141,365
141,552
131,449
-0.1 %
-0.1 %
7.5 %
7.5 %
Tesla
128,609
75,631
138,895
70.0 %
70.0 %
-7.4 %
-7.4 %
Toyota
518,159
565,880
531,105
-8.4 %
-8.4 %
-2.4 %
-2.4 %
Volkswagen Group
159,419
136,650
142,893
16.7 %
16.7 %
11.6 %
11.6 %
Industry
3,437,982
3,394,029
3,518,915
1.3 %
1.3 %
-2.3 %
-2.3 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
77,759
101,575
78,805
-23.4 %
-23.4 %
-1.3 %
-1.3 %
Daimler
74,811
75,132
64,924
-0.4 %
-0.4 %
15.2 %
15.2 %
Ford
334,938
366,931
325,514
-8.7 %
-8.7 %
2.9 %
2.9 %
GM
465,386
599,229
403,778
-22.3 %
-22.3 %
15.3 %
15.3 %
Honda
218,036
470,440
258,883
-53.7 %
-53.7 %
-15.8 %
-15.8 %
Hyundai
197,081
228,474
169,737
-13.7 %
-13.7 %
16.1 %
16.1 %
Kia
186,369
200,746
137,801
-7.2 %
-7.2 %
35.2 %
35.2 %
Nissan
131,795
235,625
164,290
-44.1 %
-44.1 %
-19.8 %
-19.8 %
Stellantis
303,355
432,724
331,777
-29.9 %
-29.9 %
-8.6 %
-8.6 %
Subaru
138,518
157,208
128,244
-11.9 %
-11.9 %
8.0 %
8.0 %
Tesla
110,413
67,602
126,601
63.3 %
63.3 %
-12.8 %
-12.8 %
Toyota
472,465
601,027
459,059
-21.4 %
-21.4 %
2.9 %
2.9 %
Volkswagen Group
144,780
189,750
109,827
-23.7 %
-23.7 %
31.8 %
31.8 %
Industry
2,981,895
3,907,705
2,894,256
-23.7 %
-23.7 %
3.0 %
3.0 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
BMW
2.5 %
2.4 %
2.4 %
Daimler
2.4 %
1.9 %
2.5 %
Ford
13.7 %
11.7 %
13.7 %
GM
16.3 %
13.1 %
16.4 %
Honda
6.5 %
10.2 %
6.8 %
Hyundai
5.9 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
Kia
5.6 %
5.2 %
5.2 %
Nissan
4.4 %
5.9 %
5.2 %
Stellantis
11.4 %
12.2 %
11.6 %
Subaru
4.1 %
4.2 %
3.7 %
Tesla
3.7 %
2.2 %
3.9 %
Toyota
15.1 %
16.7 %
15.1 %
Volkswagen Group
4.6 %
4.0 %
4.1 %
96.1 %
95.3 %
96.3 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
BMW
2.6 %
2.6 %
2.7 %
Daimler
2.5 %
1.9 %
2.2 %
Ford
11.2 %
9.4 %
11.2 %
GM
15.6 %
15.3 %
14.0 %
Honda
7.3 %
12.0 %
8.9 %
Hyundai
6.6 %
5.8 %
5.9 %
Kia
6.3 %
5.1 %
4.8 %
Nissan
4.4 %
6.0 %
5.7 %
Stellantis
10.2 %
11.1 %
11.5 %
Subaru
4.6 %
4.0 %
4.4 %
Tesla
3.7 %
1.7 %
4.4 %
Toyota
15.8 %
15.4 %
15.9 %
Volkswagen Group
4.9 %
4.9 %
3.8 %
95.8 %
95.4 %
95.3 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$66,984
$60,360
$65,923
11.0 %
1.6 %
Daimler
$67,723
$67,918
$65,788
-0.3 %
2.9 %
Ford
$52,878
$50,724
$50,843
4.2 %
4.0 %
GM
$51,220
$49,290
$50,597
3.9 %
1.2 %
Honda
$38,593
$33,923
$37,315
13.8 %
3.4 %
Hyundai
$36,613
$34,461
$37,378
6.2 %
-2.0 %
Kia
$34,844
$30,979
$35,168
12.5 %
-0.9 %
Nissan
$36,334
$33,315
$36,023
9.1 %
0.9 %
Stellantis
$54,691
$49,396
$53,736
10.7 %
1.8 %
Subaru
$34,795
$33,611
$35,323
3.5 %
-1.5 %
Toyota
$40,900
$38,313
$39,925
6.8 %
2.4 %
Volkswagen Group
$45,198
$42,202
$46,644
7.1 %
-3.1 %
Industry
$45,137
$41,284
$44,665
9.3 %
1.1 %
$3,853
$472
Incentives
Manufacturer
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$1,153
$4,066
$1,207
-71.7 %
-4.5 %
Daimler
$1,337
$3,484
$1,298
-61.6 %
3.0 %
Ford
$1,012
$2,475
$1,191
-59.1 %
-15.0 %
GM
$1,455
$3,125
$1,754
-53.5 %
-17.1 %
Honda
$819
$2,059
$816
-60.2 %
0.4 %
Hyundai
$444
$1,576
$605
-71.8 %
-26.6 %
Kia
$475
$2,338
$635
-79.7 %
-25.2 %
Nissan
$1,227
$2,366
$1,448
-48.2 %
-15.3 %
Stellantis
$2,378
$3,022
$1,905
-21.3 %
24.8 %
Subaru
$574
$1,293
$746
-55.6 %
-23.0 %
Toyota
$749
$1,941
$794
-61.4 %
-5.7 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,177
$2,793
$1,185
-57.9 %
-0.6 %
Industry
$1,101
$2,469
$1,205
-55.4 %
-8.6 %
-$1,368
-$103
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-releases-analysis-of-september-and-third-quarter-industry-sales-301636402.html
SOURCE TrueCar.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TrueCar Incmehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.22
|TrueCar (TRUE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: TrueCar legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.22
|TrueCar stock price target cut to $5 from $6 at Benchmark (MarketWatch)
|
11.05.22
|TrueCar (TRUE) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: TrueCar vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)