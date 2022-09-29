TrueCar Releases Analysis of September and Third Quarter Industry Sales

Interest rates pose a challenge to consumers, but overall industry remains steady

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,140,659 units in September 2022, up 13% from a year ago and up 3% from August 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13.4 million, up 9% from September 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 987,378 units, up 8% from a year ago and up about 3% from August 2022.

"With increasing interest rates, affordability is being tested," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We're seeing consumers faced with the reality that to afford the same vehicle at the same monthly payment as last year, they are forced to increase their down payment, which is creating new affordability challenges. We are paying close attention to how the industry will react to these concerns. Perhaps there will be more incentives, longer finance terms, or a combination of these."

"This month we're seeing Honda, Nissan and General Motors gaining traction from previous months' sales," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "GM has been able to capitalize on other OEMs' inability to deliver vehicles."

Additional September and Third Quarter Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for September 2022 are expected to be up 13% from a year ago when inventory levels were at their lowest and up 3% from August 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

are expected to be up 13% from a year ago when inventory levels were at their lowest and up 3% from when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Fleet sales for September 2022 are expected to be up 57% from a year ago and up 5% from August 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

are expected to be up 57% from a year ago and up 5% from when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Incentive spend is down 54% from last year and down 2% from August 2022 .

. Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 6% from a year ago and slightly down from August 2022 .

. Total SAAR is expected to be up 9% from a year ago at 13.4 million units.

Used vehicle sales for September 2022 are expected to reach 3 million, down 11% from a year ago and down 4% from August 2022.

are expected to reach 3 million, down 11% from a year ago and down 4% from August 2022. The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.9% compared to August 2022 at 5.8% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 9%.

at 5.8% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 9%. The average loan term on a new vehicle for September 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 71 months.

is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 71 months. Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 9% from a year ago and up 1% from Q2 2022.

Quarterly incentive spend is down 55% from Q3 2021.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 27,305 26,031 28,360 4.9 % 4.9 % -3.7 % 0.1 % Daimler 23,990 18,419 27,470 30.2 % 30.2 % -12.7 % -9.2 % Ford 150,193 155,384 157,062 -3.3 % -3.3 % -4.4 % -0.5 % GM 193,391 111,046 187,277 74.2 % 74.2 % 3.3 % 7.4 % Honda 81,035 95,716 71,461 -15.3 % -15.3 % 13.4 % 17.9 % Hyundai 66,567 58,667 69,437 13.5 % 13.5 % -4.1 % -0.3 % Kia 63,752 52,906 66,089 20.5 % 20.5 % -3.5 % 0.3 % Nissan 52,068 51,182 50,151 1.7 % 1.7 % 3.8 % 8.0 % Stellantis 126,277 130,926 127,120 -3.6 % -3.6 % -0.7 % 3.3 % Subaru 49,703 42,054 50,126 18.2 % 18.2 % -0.8 % 3.1 % Tesla 42,959 26,291 42,837 63.4 % 63.4 % 0.3 % 4.3 % Toyota 167,716 151,378 172,885 10.8 % 10.8 % -3.0 % 0.9 % Volkswagen Group 51,216 38,821 53,702 31.9 % 31.9 % -4.6 % -0.8 % Industry 1,140,659 1,007,229 1,151,339 13.2 % 13.2 % -0.9 % 3.0 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 24,884 24,799 26,025 0.3 % 0.3 % -4.4 % -0.6 % Daimler 22,060 16,803 25,653 31.3 % 31.3 % -14.0 % -10.6 % Ford 107,036 120,881 117,631 -11.5 % -11.5 % -9.0 % -5.4 % GM 161,052 100,341 154,859 60.5 % 60.5 % 4.0 % 8.2 % Honda 78,972 95,224 69,470 -17.1 % -17.1 % 13.7 % 18.2 % Hyundai 64,998 57,907 68,676 12.2 % 12.2 % -5.4 % -1.6 % Kia 61,789 49,662 63,890 24.4 % 24.4 % -3.3 % 0.6 % Nissan 44,924 45,547 41,103 -1.4 % -1.4 % 9.3 % 13.7 % Stellantis 97,951 106,818 101,663 -8.3 % -8.3 % -3.7 % 0.2 % Subaru 48,702 41,205 48,837 18.2 % 18.2 % -0.3 % 3.7 % Tesla 36,881 26,291 35,893 40.3 % 40.3 % 2.8 % 6.9 % Toyota 152,926 141,844 155,038 7.8 % 7.8 % -1.4 % 2.6 % Volkswagen Group 46,513 38,176 49,171 21.8 % 21.8 % -5.4 % -1.6 % Industry 987,378 911,283 999,613 8.4 % 8.4 % -1.2 % 2.7 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 2,421 1,232 2,335 96.5 % 96.5 % 3.7 % 7.9 % Daimler 1,930 1,616 1,817 19.4 % 19.4 % 6.2 % 10.5 % Ford 43,157 34,503 39,431 25.1 % 25.1 % 9.4 % 13.8 % GM 32,339 10,705 32,418 202.1 % 202.1 % -0.2 % 3.7 % Honda 2,063 492 1,991 319.1 % 319.1 % 3.6 % 7.8 % Hyundai 1,569 760 761 106.5 % 106.5 % 106.1 % 114.4 % Kia 1,963 3,244 2,199 -39.5 % -39.5 % -10.7 % -7.1 % Nissan 7,144 5,635 9,048 26.8 % 26.8 % -21.0 % -17.9 % Stellantis 28,326 24,108 25,457 17.5 % 17.5 % 11.3 % 15.7 % Subaru 1,001 849 1,289 17.9 % 17.9 % -22.3 % -19.2 % Tesla 6,078 - 6,944



-12.5 % -9.0 % Toyota 14,790 9,534 17,847 55.1 % 55.1 % -17.1 % -13.8 % Volkswagen Group 4,703 645 4,531 629.1 % 629.1 % 3.8 % 7.9 % Industry 150,348 95,748 148,793 57.0 % 57.0 % 1.0 % 5.1 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 8.9 % 4.7 % 8.2 % 87.3 % 7.7 % Daimler 8.0 % 8.8 % 6.6 % -8.3 % 21.6 % Ford 28.7 % 22.2 % 25.1 % 29.4 % 14.5 % GM 16.7 % 9.6 % 17.3 % 73.5 % -3.4 % Honda 2.5 % 0.5 % 2.8 % 395.0 % -8.6 % Hyundai 2.4 % 1.3 % 1.1 % 82.0 % 115.0 % Kia 3.1 % 6.1 % 3.3 % -49.8 % -7.4 % Nissan 13.7 % 11.0 % 18.0 % 24.6 % -23.9 % Stellantis 22.4 % 18.4 % 20.0 % 21.8 % 12.0 % Subaru 2.0 % 2.0 % 2.6 % -0.2 % -21.7 % Tesla 14.1 % 0.0 % 16.2 %

-12.7 % Toyota 8.8 % 6.3 % 10.3 % 40.0 % -14.6 % Volkswagen Group 9.2 % 1.7 % 8.4 % 452.7 % 8.8 % Industry 13.2 % 9.5 % 12.9 % 38.7 % 2.0 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual BMW 2.4 % 2.6 % 2.5 % Daimler 2.1 % 1.8 % 2.4 % Ford 13.2 % 15.4 % 13.6 % GM 17.0 % 11.0 % 16.3 % Honda 7.1 % 9.5 % 6.2 % Hyundai 5.8 % 5.8 % 6.0 % Kia 5.6 % 5.3 % 5.7 % Nissan 4.6 % 5.1 % 4.4 % Stellantis 11.1 % 13.0 % 11.0 % Subaru 4.4 % 4.2 % 4.4 % Tesla 3.8 % 2.6 % 3.7 % Toyota 14.7 % 15.0 % 15.0 % Volkswagen Group 4.5 % 3.9 % 4.7 %

96.1 % 95.2 % 95.9 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual BMW 2.5 % 2.7 % 2.6 % Daimler 2.2 % 1.8 % 2.6 % Ford 10.8 % 13.3 % 11.8 % GM 16.3 % 11.0 % 15.5 % Honda 8.0 % 10.4 % 6.9 % Hyundai 6.6 % 6.4 % 6.9 % Kia 6.3 % 5.4 % 6.4 % Nissan 4.5 % 5.0 % 4.1 % Stellantis 9.9 % 11.7 % 10.2 % Subaru 4.9 % 4.5 % 4.9 % Tesla 3.7 % 2.9 % 3.6 % Toyota 15.5 % 15.6 % 15.5 % Volkswagen Group 4.7 % 4.2 % 4.9 %

96.1 % 95.0 % 95.8 %

ATP



Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $69,596 $62,593 $66,227 11.2 % 5.1 % Daimler $70,723 $68,949 $67,009 2.6 % 5.5 % Ford $51,786 $50,827 $53,022 1.9 % -2.3 % GM $51,418 $51,750 $50,965 -0.6 % 0.9 % Honda $38,246 $34,966 $38,695 9.4 % -1.2 % Hyundai $36,907 $35,420 $36,805 4.2 % 0.3 % Kia $34,880 $31,816 $34,521 9.6 % 1.0 % Nissan $35,975 $33,942 $36,950 6.0 % -2.6 % Stellantis $55,049 $49,922 $54,182 10.3 % 1.6 % Subaru $35,008 $33,068 $34,551 5.9 % 1.3 % Toyota $40,547 $39,689 $41,284 2.2 % -1.8 % Volkswagen Group $45,279 $41,936 $45,070 8.0 % 0.5 % Industry $44,942 $42,500 $44,977 5.7 % -0.1 %

$2,442

-$35





Incentives



Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $1,047 $3,601 $1,251 -70.9 % -16.3 % Daimler $1,323 $3,177 $1,407 -58.4 % -6.0 % Ford $984 $2,598 $1,008 -62.1 % -2.4 % GM $1,267 $2,650 $1,468 -52.2 % -13.7 % Honda $898 $2,007 $890 -55.3 % 0.8 % Hyundai $431 $1,381 $409 -68.8 % 5.3 % Kia $384 $2,047 $450 -81.2 % -14.6 % Nissan $1,090 $2,397 $1,391 -54.5 % -21.6 % Stellantis $2,821 $3,186 $2,403 -11.5 % 17.4 % Subaru $453 $1,199 $492 -62.2 % -7.8 % Toyota $672 $1,794 $819 -62.6 % -18.0 % Volkswagen Group $1,185 $2,547 $1,249 -53.5 % -5.1 % Industry $1,090 $2,347 $1,113 -53.6 % -2.1 %

-$1,257

-$23





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW 1.5 % 5.8 % 1.9 % -73.8 % -20.3 % Daimler 1.9 % 4.6 % 2.1 % -59.4 % -10.9 % Ford 1.9 % 5.1 % 1.9 % -62.8 % -0.1 % GM 2.5 % 5.1 % 2.9 % -51.9 % -14.4 % Honda 2.3 % 5.7 % 2.3 % -59.1 % 2.0 % Hyundai 1.2 % 3.9 % 1.1 % -70.1 % 5.1 % Kia 1.1 % 6.4 % 1.3 % -82.9 % -15.5 % Nissan 3.0 % 7.1 % 3.8 % -57.1 % -19.5 % Stellantis 5.1 % 6.4 % 4.4 % -19.7 % 15.5 % Subaru 1.3 % 3.6 % 1.4 % -64.3 % -9.0 % Toyota 1.7 % 4.5 % 2.0 % -63.3 % -16.5 % Volkswagen Group 2.6 % 6.1 % 2.8 % -56.9 % -5.5 % Industry 2.4 % 5.5 % 2.5 % -56.1 % -2.0 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Sep 2022 Forecast Sep 2021 Actual Aug 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $51,263,941,149 $42,807,179,128 $51,783,670,865 19.8 % -1.0 %

Quarterly Tables



Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 85,325 82,064 84,036 4.0 % 4.0 % 1.5 % 1.5 % Daimler 81,356 63,747 88,410 27.6 % 27.6 % -8.0 % -8.0 % Ford 469,984 397,644 480,558 18.2 % 18.2 % -2.2 % -2.2 % GM 558,835 443,150 578,507 26.1 % 26.1 % -3.4 % -3.4 % Honda 223,731 345,914 239,789 -35.3 % -35.3 % -6.7 % -6.7 % Hyundai 201,838 193,522 198,136 4.3 % 4.3 % 1.9 % 1.9 % Kia 192,290 177,014 182,146 8.6 % 8.6 % 5.6 % 5.6 % Nissan 152,754 198,955 183,171 -23.2 % -23.2 % -16.6 % -16.6 % Stellantis 391,081 413,311 408,040 -5.4 % -5.4 % -4.2 % -4.2 % Subaru 141,365 141,552 131,449 -0.1 % -0.1 % 7.5 % 7.5 % Tesla 128,609 75,631 138,895 70.0 % 70.0 % -7.4 % -7.4 % Toyota 518,159 565,880 531,105 -8.4 % -8.4 % -2.4 % -2.4 % Volkswagen Group 159,419 136,650 142,893 16.7 % 16.7 % 11.6 % 11.6 % Industry 3,437,982 3,394,029 3,518,915 1.3 % 1.3 % -2.3 % -2.3 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 77,759 101,575 78,805 -23.4 % -23.4 % -1.3 % -1.3 % Daimler 74,811 75,132 64,924 -0.4 % -0.4 % 15.2 % 15.2 % Ford 334,938 366,931 325,514 -8.7 % -8.7 % 2.9 % 2.9 % GM 465,386 599,229 403,778 -22.3 % -22.3 % 15.3 % 15.3 % Honda 218,036 470,440 258,883 -53.7 % -53.7 % -15.8 % -15.8 % Hyundai 197,081 228,474 169,737 -13.7 % -13.7 % 16.1 % 16.1 % Kia 186,369 200,746 137,801 -7.2 % -7.2 % 35.2 % 35.2 % Nissan 131,795 235,625 164,290 -44.1 % -44.1 % -19.8 % -19.8 % Stellantis 303,355 432,724 331,777 -29.9 % -29.9 % -8.6 % -8.6 % Subaru 138,518 157,208 128,244 -11.9 % -11.9 % 8.0 % 8.0 % Tesla 110,413 67,602 126,601 63.3 % 63.3 % -12.8 % -12.8 % Toyota 472,465 601,027 459,059 -21.4 % -21.4 % 2.9 % 2.9 % Volkswagen Group 144,780 189,750 109,827 -23.7 % -23.7 % 31.8 % 31.8 % Industry 2,981,895 3,907,705 2,894,256 -23.7 % -23.7 % 3.0 % 3.0 %

Total Market Share

Manufacturer Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 BMW 2.5 % 2.4 % 2.4 % Daimler 2.4 % 1.9 % 2.5 % Ford 13.7 % 11.7 % 13.7 % GM 16.3 % 13.1 % 16.4 % Honda 6.5 % 10.2 % 6.8 % Hyundai 5.9 % 5.7 % 5.6 % Kia 5.6 % 5.2 % 5.2 % Nissan 4.4 % 5.9 % 5.2 % Stellantis 11.4 % 12.2 % 11.6 % Subaru 4.1 % 4.2 % 3.7 % Tesla 3.7 % 2.2 % 3.9 % Toyota 15.1 % 16.7 % 15.1 % Volkswagen Group 4.6 % 4.0 % 4.1 %

96.1 % 95.3 % 96.3 %

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 BMW 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.7 % Daimler 2.5 % 1.9 % 2.2 % Ford 11.2 % 9.4 % 11.2 % GM 15.6 % 15.3 % 14.0 % Honda 7.3 % 12.0 % 8.9 % Hyundai 6.6 % 5.8 % 5.9 % Kia 6.3 % 5.1 % 4.8 % Nissan 4.4 % 6.0 % 5.7 % Stellantis 10.2 % 11.1 % 11.5 % Subaru 4.6 % 4.0 % 4.4 % Tesla 3.7 % 1.7 % 4.4 % Toyota 15.8 % 15.4 % 15.9 % Volkswagen Group 4.9 % 4.9 % 3.8 %

95.8 % 95.4 % 95.3 %

ATP





Manufacturer Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $66,984 $60,360 $65,923 11.0 %

1.6 % Daimler $67,723 $67,918 $65,788 -0.3 %

2.9 % Ford $52,878 $50,724 $50,843 4.2 %

4.0 % GM $51,220 $49,290 $50,597 3.9 %

1.2 % Honda $38,593 $33,923 $37,315 13.8 %

3.4 % Hyundai $36,613 $34,461 $37,378 6.2 %

-2.0 % Kia $34,844 $30,979 $35,168 12.5 %

-0.9 % Nissan $36,334 $33,315 $36,023 9.1 %

0.9 % Stellantis $54,691 $49,396 $53,736 10.7 %

1.8 % Subaru $34,795 $33,611 $35,323 3.5 %

-1.5 % Toyota $40,900 $38,313 $39,925 6.8 %

2.4 % Volkswagen Group $45,198 $42,202 $46,644 7.1 %

-3.1 % Industry $45,137 $41,284 $44,665 9.3 %

1.1 %

$3,853

$472







Incentives





Manufacturer Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $1,153 $4,066 $1,207 -71.7 %

-4.5 % Daimler $1,337 $3,484 $1,298 -61.6 %

3.0 % Ford $1,012 $2,475 $1,191 -59.1 %

-15.0 % GM $1,455 $3,125 $1,754 -53.5 %

-17.1 % Honda $819 $2,059 $816 -60.2 %

0.4 % Hyundai $444 $1,576 $605 -71.8 %

-26.6 % Kia $475 $2,338 $635 -79.7 %

-25.2 % Nissan $1,227 $2,366 $1,448 -48.2 %

-15.3 % Stellantis $2,378 $3,022 $1,905 -21.3 %

24.8 % Subaru $574 $1,293 $746 -55.6 %

-23.0 % Toyota $749 $1,941 $794 -61.4 %

-5.7 % Volkswagen Group $1,177 $2,793 $1,185 -57.9 %

-0.6 % Industry $1,101 $2,469 $1,205 -55.4 %

-8.6 %

-$1,368

-$103







(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

