TrueCar to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results in Stockholder Letter on February 22

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRUE) will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after market close, in a stockholder letter that will be accessible from the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com.

Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jantoon Reigersman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a call on Wednesday, February 23 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will also be accessible through TrueCar's Investor Relations website.

TrueCar Fourth Quarter 2021 Live Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Dial-In: 1-877-870-4263 (domestic) 1-412-317-0790 (international) Webcast: Use this link to register for the live webcast

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from Wednesday, February 23, 2022 until Wednesday, March 2, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 4306108.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

Stockholder Q&A Platform Available Starting February 16 at 9:00 a.m. ET:

TrueCar plans to launch a Q&A platform that will allow its stockholders to submit and upvote questions for its management team. To submit questions, please visit the Say platform here, starting on February 16. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the call. Management intends to respond to a selection of questions during its earnings call.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com

