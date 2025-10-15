TrueCar Aktie

TrueCar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1132L / ISIN: US89785L1070

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.10.2025 16:22:33

TrueCar To Be Taken Private By Fair Holdings Holdings In $227 Mln All-Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Automotive digital marketplace TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) announced Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Fair Holdings, Inc., an entity led by TrueCar founder Scott Painter, will acquire the Company in an all-cash, go-private transaction at $2.55 per share, or an equity value of approximately $227 million based on current basic shares outstanding.

Fair Holdings, Inc. has informed the Company that it is negotiating with various financial and strategic investors to syndicate the financing of this transaction with equity investments.

The proposed Syndicate is expected to reflect a unique blend of dealer, data, fintech, and mobility experience partners, united around a shared commitment to supporting TrueCar as the most transparent and trusted platform in auto retail.

Upon completion of the transaction, Scott Painter will return as Chief Executive Officer, with a relentless focus on achieving profitable growth, innovation, and renewed alignment with the automotive industry.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the TrueCar Board of Directors following the conclusion of an extensive strategic review process initiated in late 2024, which included discussions with a number of potential strategic and financial counterparties. The strategic process was overseen by TrueCar's Board of Directors with the assistance of TrueCar's external advisors.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 or early 2026 and includes a standard 30-day "go-shop" period.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by TrueCar stockholders, receipt of regulatory approvals, if necessary, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, TrueCar's shares will no longer trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

TrueCar's largest collective stockholder, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Limited and Caledonia US, LP, has committed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TrueCar Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TrueCar Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TrueCar Inc 1,26 -1,56% TrueCar Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.10.25 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die US-Börsen verbuchen Gewinne. Die größten Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch positive Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen