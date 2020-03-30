TrueChoicePack named #4 on Inc. Midwest's list of the fastest growing private companies in the Midwest USA!

NEW YORK, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that TrueChoicePack is No. 4 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list. We continue to make marked progress in our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. TCP's focus is to help our customers to achieve their 'Zero Waste Goals', utilizing the industry-leading BioGreenChoice® brand, a 100% biodegradable and compostable product line. Across industries and the world, we continue to see a positive trend of even higher expectations for responsible corporate actions towards sustainability goals, and consumers are demanding packaging that is environmentally friendly and health safe. Therefore, providing top-notch compostable disposable and packaging solutions that are safer for the environment and human health to its customers is TrueChoicePack's top priority" said CEO & Co-Founder Heena Rathore.

"Our company's rapid growth is a result of TrueChoicePack's unique value proposition. Specifically, we have developed a 'FOUR R' (reduce, reuse, recycle & renewal) concept after uniquely adding 'RENEWABLE'. Product offerings include renewable materials like bagasse, corn starch, and wheat straw to transform the packaging and disposables industry. This concept helps customers to use sustainable packaging and products in an affordable way" Rakesh Rathore, Ph.D., COO and CoFounder of TrueChoicePack, said.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 360 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 27,000 people and added $13 billion to the Midwest's economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-midwest-2020 starting March 25, 2020.

"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts the economies of each Midwest state," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

TrueChoicePack (TCP) is a total solutions provider for private label brands & customized disposable products. They are a proven expert in the design, manufacturing & distribution of products to the retail and food & beverage industries as well as to consumers. Their goal is to provide customers with disposables that maximize quality, efficiency, sustainability and profitability. To meet these goals, they offer products that are made from renewable and compostable materials as well as traditional plastic and paper materials.



