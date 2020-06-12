TrueLearn Launches Pharmacy Technician SmartBank for PTCE® and ExCPT® Exam Prep

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrueLearn, a leading provider of online learning and exam preparation resources for the next generation of healthcare professionals, recently launched its all-new Pharmacy Technician SmartBank. The Pharmacy Technician SmartBank includes 800 board-style practice questions mapped to the PTCE® and ExCPT® blueprints and offers a new way for pharmacy technician students and educators to prepare with the highest quality content available.

"We know that preparing for your certification exam can be stressful and that your time is valuable," says Brian Belval, VP of Academic Operations. "Our Pharmacy Technician SmartBank is a highly efficient study tool that will help ensure exam success. We've spent a great amount of time and effort, working with the best educators across the US, to bring this product to market. We are excited to share it with the Pharmacy Technician community."

Features and benefits of the Pharmacy Technician SmartBank include:



800 exam-style practice questions mapped to the PTCE® and ExCPT® blueprints

Detailed correct and incorrect answer explanations, featuring learning points, references, figures, and tables for enhanced learning and retention.

On-the-go mobile access

Personalized analytics

The Pharmacy Technician SmartBank is available now, starting at $49 for a 30-day subscription. For more information on the Pharmacy Technician SmartBank, visit TrueLearn.com/Pharmacy-Technician.

SOURCE TrueLearn