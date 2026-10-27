Johnson Controls International Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AQCA / ISIN: IE00BY7QL619

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27.10.2026 07:05:40

Truelink Capital To Acquire Johnson Controls' Global Intrusion Products Business

(RTTNews) - Truelink Capital, a private equity firm, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Johnson Controls International plc's (JCI) Global Intrusion Products Business.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The Global Intrusion Products Business designs and manufactures intrusion detection and alarm communication products, including control panels, sensors and detectors.

Its brand portfolio includes DSC, Qolsys, PowerG, Visonic, Bentel and Sur-Gard, serving customers across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Following acquisition, the business will operate as an independent, standalone company.

Evercore served as financial advisor to Truelink.

In overnight activity, the shares of Johnson Global were trading 0.19 percent higher at $147.78 on the NYSE.

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Johnson Controls International PLC 132,20 0,42% Johnson Controls International PLC

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