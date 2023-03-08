Truesec establishes in Germany – assembling leading cybersecurity experts

Stockholm, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Internationally acknowledged Incident Response Team will respond to cyber attacks 24/7.

Following the heightened threat levels in the DACH region, the demand for cybersecurity services has skyrocketed. In response, the market-leading cybersecurity group Truesec is establishing local operations in Germany to help organizations – both in the private and public sectors – respond to and counteract every stage of a cyberattack 24/7.

"Our partners and clients have long requested Truesec’s local presence in Germany and the DACH region. With our track record of assignments in the region and knowledge of the increasing cyber threats facing companies and organizations, launching local operations is a natural next step", says Anna Averud, CEO of Truesec Group.

In a time of rising geopolitical tension, the cyber threats facing German organizations and critical infrastructure are more significant than ever. Germany’s strong economy makes it susceptible to cyber attacks. Not only are the number of attacks expected to grow, but also the complexity, severity, and societal damage they cause.

As a result, Truesec sees an increased demand for professional security services in the DACH region and is therefore establishing its local presence in Munich, Germany. With more services to follow, Truesec is initially launching its Incident Response services to help organizations safely through a cyber attack with minimal impact and operational downtime.

Internationally acknowledged cyber expertise

Several of the larger Nordic companies and public sector actors affected by cyber attacks turn to Truesec, whose Cybersecurity Incident Response Team (CSIRT) investigates a majority of the most severe incidents in Sweden and around the world.

Markus Lassfolk, Senior Vice President for Truesecs Incident Response unit, leads the German expansion until local management is in place.

"Our goal is always to minimize downtime for clients and bring them back to operations as soon as possible. On average, it takes 23 days to restart a business after a ransomware attack. Truesec’s clients are generally back in a considerably shorter time: usually 3-5 days", says Markus Lassfolk, SVP of Truesec CSIRT.

"Combining the local presence of one of Europe’s strongest Incident Response teams with our global network of cyber experts makes Truesec ideally positioned to help companies to detect, fight, and prevent cybercrime. We look forward to continuing our excellent collaboration with established regional partners and customers", Markus Lassfolk adds.

Market-leading cybersecurity company in Scandinavia

With organizations worldwide relying on its support, Truesec aims to stay relevant by constantly expanding its global presence to help protect organizations against cybercrime. The cybersecurity group works closely the insurance sector, law enforcements, and security organizations worldwide, and has local operations in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and the US. Truesec has tripled its turnover (35 MEUR in 2022) in the past three years and has a broad portfolio of technically advanced cybersecurity services.

Victim of a cyber attack?

Truesecs Incident Response team is available 24/7/365 to help get businesses secured and back up and running as fast as possible.

About Truesec Eng

Truesec is a global cybersecurity company with a clear purpose: Creating safety and sustainability in a digital world by preventing cyber breach and minimizing impact. Over the years, Truesec has gained a strong reputation and earned the trust of organizations worldwide. Today, Truesec consists of 280+ dedicated cyber specialists worldwide – covering the full spectrum of cybersecurity. For more information: www.truesec.com

Contacts

Press Contact

Hanna Wilenius

hanna.wilenius@truesec.se

+46 (070 838 42 84



CEO, Truesec Group

Anna Averud

anna.averud@truesec.com

+46 (0)70 918 30 48



Vice President, Truesec Incident Respons

Markus Lassfolk

markus.lassfolk@truesec.se

+46 (0)70 918 30 12



