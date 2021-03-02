Truework Named a 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage Honoree

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework , the consent-based identity platform that gives consumers control over their personal and professional information, was recognized by HousingWire as a 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage honoree. In its ninth year, the HW Tech100 awards recognize the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy.

Truework was born out of a need for consumers to have better control over how their sensitive personal information is shared with third parties, especially during important high-impact life events like buying a home or leasing an apartment. Truework automates income and employment verification for lenders, landlords and those seeking background checks, giving users control of their own data by requiring their explicit approval before information is shared with others. The company's employment and income verification API allows high-volume users such as lenders and property management agencies faster, more accurate verifications while prioritizing consumer data privacy.

"Because of Truework's highly efficient and secure API, lenders are able to reduce the amount of time they spend verifying a consumer's data by an average of 50%, allowing them to work with more borrowers faster," said Ryan Sandler, CEO and co-founder of Truework. "Our network now covers 35 million employees across the United States, and as the demand for our platform grows, we're proud of its impact and continued validation."

The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day. This year's Tech100 winners have helped those in the housing economy create new processes and adopt new technologies to navigate the housing market under extraordinary circumstances.

Each year the Tech100 program grows more competitive and the applicants are increasingly impressive. For the second year in a row, the Tech100 program was divided into the HW Tech100 Mortgage and the HW Tech100 Real Estate to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.

"After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come," said Brena Nath, HousingWire's HW+ Managing Editor. "Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we're excited to announce this year's list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries."

"I've been involved in choosing Tech100 winners since we started the program in 2014, and every year it manages to get more competitive," HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These companies are truly leading the way to a more innovative housing market!"

The full list of 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage award winners can be seen here .

About Truework

Truework is a platform for employment and income verification that puts consumers in control of their personal data. Truework digitizes the verification process for HR departments, banks and others to make it faster and more secure for individuals to get verified when applying for loans, jobs and apartment rentals. Founded by Ryan Sandler, Ethan Winchell and Victor Kabdebon in 2017, the company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Activant Capital, and others. To learn more, visit www.truework.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truework-named-a-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-honoree-301239071.html

SOURCE Truework