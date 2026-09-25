Deep Medicine Acquisition a Aktie
WKN DE: A3DF97 / ISIN: US2437331026
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25.09.2026 13:54:09
TruGolf Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split
(RTTNews) - TruGolf Holdings (TRUG) announced a 1-for-10 reverse split of Class A common stock. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of outstanding Class A common stock from approximately 12.44 million shares, the number of shares outstanding, to approximately 1.24 million shares. The par value of the Class A common stock will remain unchanged and the number of authorized shares of class A common stock will be proportionately reduced to 10 million shares.
Beginning on September 29, 2026, the company's Class A common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis under the trading symbol TRUG but will trade under a new CUSIP number: 243733607.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, TruGolf shares are down 21.76 percent to $0.3174.
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