TruGolf Completes Polymath Acquisition; Names Natalie Hirsch CEO, CFO

(RTTNews) - TruGolf Holdings Inc. (TRUG) Friday announced the completion of acquisition of Polymath Research Inc., the Canadian company known for developing Polymesh Layer-1 blockchain, as it expands into regulated digital asset tokenization.

Polymath will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, alongside TruGolf's existing golf simulation and software operations.

Following the deal, Natalie Hirsch, who headed Polymath through the acquisition, was appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of TruGolf, while David Hackett joined the company's board.

Polymath had issued more than $132 million worth of tokenized assets for over 65 active issuers and is supported by more than 50 industry partners.

The shares were trading 10 cents or 3.91 percent lower at $2.46 on the Nasdaq.