|
10.02.2022 22:10:00
Truist announces redemption of 3.95% subordinated notes due March 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it will redeem all $300,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.95% subordinated notes due Mar. 22, 2022 (CUSIP 05531GAA9) on the redemption date of Feb. 22, 2022.
The redemption price for the subordinated notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the subordinated notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.
Payment of the redemption price for the subordinated notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-announces-redemption-of-3-95-subordinated-notes-due-march-2022--301480104.html
SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Truist Financial Corporationmehr Nachrichten
|
17.01.22
|Ausblick: Truist Financial stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Truist Financial legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.21
|Ausblick: Truist Financial präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.09.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Truist Financial gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.21
|Ausblick: BB&T zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.06.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BB&T präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.21
|Ausblick: BB&T stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.03.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BB&T veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Truist Financial Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Truist Financial Corporation
|56,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.