14.06.2022 22:06:00
Truist announces second-quarter 2022 earnings call details
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report second-quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers and Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8 a.m. ET.
Investors can access a live audio webcast of the earnings call and view the news release and presentation materials at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 855-303-0072 and using passcode 100038. A replay of the call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 100038.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-call-details-301567966.html
SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation
