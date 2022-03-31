31.03.2022 22:10:00

Truist Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes due May 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Bank today announced it will redeem on April 17, 2022, all $1,350,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 2.800% senior notes due May 17, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EBE6) and all $650,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its floating rate senior notes due May 17, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EBD8) (collectively, the "senior notes.")

The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of April 17, 2022. Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

As the redemption date occurs on a weekend, payment of the redemption price for the senior notes will be made the next business day, April 18, 2022, through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by a historic merger of equals, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-bank-announces-redemption-of-senior-notes-due-may-2022-301514933.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Truist Financial Corporationmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Truist Financial Corporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Truist Financial Corporation 51,00 -2,86% Truist Financial Corporation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Solide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der DAX zeigten sich am Freitag stärker. Die US-Börsen begannen das neue Quartal mit einem höchst volatilen Handelstag, der jedoch freundlich endete. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen