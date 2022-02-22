|
Truist CFO to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.
A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by a historic merger of equals, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
