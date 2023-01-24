|
24.01.2023 17:57:00
Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Mar. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 10, 2023.
The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per
Dividend per
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Series I Non-Cumulative
$1,324.75
$0.3311875
Feb. 10
Mar. 15
Series J Non-Cumulative
$1,353.50
$13.535
Feb. 10(1)
Mar. 15
Series L Non-Cumulative
$1,967.75
$19.6775
Feb. 10
Mar. 15
Series N Fixed Rate Reset
(CUSIP 89832QAD1)
$600.00
$24.00
Feb. 10
Mar. 1(2)
Series O Non-Cumulative
$328.125
$0.328125
Feb. 10
Mar. 1
Series Q Fixed Rate Reset
(CUSIP 89832QAF6)
$637.50
$25.50
Feb. 10
Mar. 1(2)
Series R Non-Cumulative
$296.875
$0.296875
Feb. 10
Mar. 1
Notes:
(1)
In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Feb. 28, 2023.
(2)
Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of December 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-declares-common-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301729463.html
SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation
