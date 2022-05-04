+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 23:27:00

Truist Increases Prime Rate to 4.00 Percent

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced an increase in its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.50 percent, effective tomorrow, May 5, 2022.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-increases-prime-rate-to-4-00-percent-301540170.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

