|
27.07.2022 20:47:00
Truist increases prime rate to 5.50 percent
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced an increase in its prime lending rate to 5.50 percent from 4.75 percent, effective tomorrow, July 28, 2022.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-increases-prime-rate-to-5-50-percent-301594636.html
SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation
