Truist reaffirms commitment to Piedmont Triad on its one-year anniversary

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help celebrate its teammates' hard work and a collective commitment to the Winston-Salem and Piedmont Triad communities, today, on the one-year anniversary of the merger of equals, Truist published its Winston-Salem Community Impact Report. The report, which focuses on the key areas of education, affordable housing, food security and access to capital, shares some of the ways 55,000 Truist teammates brought the company's purpose to life throughout a challenging year.

Most notably, Truist focused its 2020 efforts on a vigorous response to the COVID-19 pandemic in support of its clients, teammates and communities, and ongoing local investments in community revitalization, including:

Donating almost $4.8 million in philanthropic giving to Winston-Salem and Piedmont Triad communities 1 ;





in philanthropic giving to and Piedmont Triad communities ; Contributing $1.5 million in direct support to Triad pandemic response efforts through its Truist Cares initiative 2 ;





in direct support to Triad pandemic response efforts through its Truist Cares initiative ; Providing more than $400 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans to Triad small businesses, protecting more than 50,000 local jobs; and





in Paycheck Protection Program loans to Triad small businesses, protecting more than 50,000 local jobs; and Collaborating with nonprofits and government agencies to develop, maintain or improve 263 affordable housing units through community development loans and investments.

"Our local Triad teammates have a tremendous amount of pride in our local communities and a shared commitment to helping them thrive and prosper. And that's why I'm so proud of our teammates' numerous accomplishments to serve our clients, support our fellow teammates and provide critical assistance to our communities," said Truist Triad Regional President Cantey Alexander. "We look forward to building on our rich history in the region, always standing for better and living out our value of caring for our clients, teammates and communities."

Truist's commitment to standing for better also manifested in its diligent work to address racial inequity in 2020. From a national perspective, Truist contributed more than $78 million in grants to support social justice initiatives, invest in historically Black colleges and universities and empower historically underserved communities. View this infographic to learn more about Truist's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

1Overall giving in the Winston-Salem and Greensboro MSAs as of Sept. 30, 2020, including foundation, donor-advised fund, and CRA, as well as the Triad regional contributions made through the office of the regional president

2Truist Cares is a cooperative effort between Truist Financial Corporation; Truist Foundation, Inc.; and Truist Charitable Fund to provide communities, organizations and individuals disaster relief and assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $499 billion as of September 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com .

