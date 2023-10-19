19.10.2023 12:00:00

Truist reports third quarter 2023 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its third quarter 2023 results today. Investors can access the live third quarter 2023 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Third Quarter 2023 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $543 billion as of September 30, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-reports-third-quarter-2023-results-301961389.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

