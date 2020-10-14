|
14.10.2020 23:03:00
Truist to Participate in Moody's Banking Series on October 19
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King will speak at a virtual Moody's Banking Series event on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.
A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A link to a replay of the event will be available on the website for 30 days. Registration is required to view the live event and replay.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $504 billion as of June 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-to-participate-in-moodys-banking-series-on-october-19-301152654.html
SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit klaren Gewinnen, während der DAX sich nicht so recht für eine Tendenz entscheiden mochte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel in Rot. An den asiatischen Märkten war zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung zu erkennen.