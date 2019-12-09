09.12.2019 14:20:00

Truist to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-us-financial-services-conference-300971353.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

