25.10.2023 17:55:00

Truist to speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $543 billion as of September 30, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-to-speak-at-the-bancanalysts-association-of-boston-conference-301967524.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

