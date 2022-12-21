Trulieve Announces Closing of $71.5 Million Financing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the closing of a commercial loan secured by a cultivation and manufacturing site in Florida for aggregate gross proceeds of $71.5 million. Trulieve will pay interest at a fixed rate of 7.53% for the duration of the five-year loan. Lenders were comprised of three banks, with Valley National Bank serving as lead agent. The Company intends to use the net loan proceeds for general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to announce this non-dilutive financing at industry leading terms, particularly given the current macroeconomic backdrop," said Trulieve Chief Executive Officer, Kim Rivers. "This loan provides Trulieve greater flexibility as we focus on improving cash flow in 2023."

"We're proud to partner with Trulieve, one of the leading providers in the medical and recreational cannabis industry," remarked John Meyer, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending at Valley Bank. "As one of the premier commercial banks in the country, Valley has a wide array of innovative financial solutions to serve every industry, including cannabis related businesses like Trulieve. We believe our relationship-based banking model was a differentiator in structuring this commercial loan with Trulieve and we're excited to support them as they continue to grow and expand into new markets."

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with nearly $56 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

