05.01.2023 14:00:00

Trulieve Announces January 2023 Event Participation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in January.

  • ICR 25th Anniversary Conference, January 10, 2023: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 11, 2023: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 12, 2023: President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

