01.03.2022 13:15:00

Trulieve Announces March 2022 Conference Participation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in March.

  • 34th Annual Roth Conference, March 14, 2022: President Steve White will participate in investor meetings.
  • 2022 SXSW Conference, March 15, 2022: Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat will participate in a panel discussion "Cannabis: the Next Frontier in CPG". More information about the session can be found here.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve 

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-march-2022-conference-participation-301492636.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Trulite Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Trulite Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Trulieve Cannabis Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting 18,00 -4,26% Trulieve Cannabis Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting
Trulite Inc 0,00 0,00% Trulite Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben zur Wochenmitte nach. Für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte geht es am Mittwoch abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen