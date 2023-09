Trulieve Announces September 2023 Event Participation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in September.

ATB Capital Markets 2023 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 20, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.





Founder and CEO will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 27 - 28, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will give a keynote speech on September 27 , Director of Digital Marketing Iram Cesani will participate in a panel discussion on September 27 , and Board Member Susan Thronson will participate in a panel discussion on September 28 .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Phil Buck, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

