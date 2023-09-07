07.09.2023 14:00:00

Trulieve Announces September 2023 Event Participation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in September.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • ATB Capital Markets 2023 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 20, 2023: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 27 - 28, 2023: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will give a keynote speech on September 27, Director of Digital Marketing Iram Cesani will participate in a panel discussion on September 27, and Board Member Susan Thronson will participate in a panel discussion on September 28.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve 

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-september-2023-event-participation-301920006.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Trulite Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Trulite Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Trulieve Cannabis Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting 5,89 2,97% Trulieve Cannabis Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting
Trulite Inc 0,00 0,00% Trulite Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen