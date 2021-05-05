Trulieve Brings Medical Cannabis to Osprey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company's 87th nationwide.

The dispensary supports Trulieve's goal of ensuring direct, reliable access to registered medical cannabis patients across Florida and joins nearby locations in Sarasota, Englewood, and Venice. The 5,300 square foot facility also brings direct, in-store access to registered patients in Osprey for the first time.

In honor of the Company's brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Osprey Grand Opening WHERE: 1100 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229 WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 82 dispensaries in Florida.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made its entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup and statewide home delivery options available. Whether brand new to cannabis or a patient with experience, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation.

At this time, all visitors are required to wear masks for the duration of their dispensary visit. Only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary until further notice.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry is nearing 550,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are over 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

