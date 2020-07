Trulieve Expands Executive Leadership Team Appointing David Lummas to Chief of Staff

Lummas brings more than two decades of experience in operational strategy and change leadership to help drive Trulieve's growth strategy as one of the largest cannabis providers in North America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL) & (OTC: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or the "Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that it has appointed David Lummas to Chief of Staff, effective July 13, 2020. This is the Company's first Chief of Staff appointment and is indicative of Trulieve's consistent growth. Lummas will report to CEO Kim Rivers and join the executive leadership team.

"David's proven track record of strategic planning, organizational change management and process improvement will support Trulieve in its expansion efforts as we continue to grow at a rapid pace, offering strategic counsel and leadership during this exciting time," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "David understands the importance of sound business operations, an effective supply chain, and consistent profits. For that reason, he is a perfect fit for this role, and I look forward to working closely with him."

David Lummas brings over twenty years of experience from working across all aspects of the retail value chain. Lummas has led garden center retail operations, procurement and property teams, and the integration of over 75 mergers and acquisitions for one of the largest garden center retailers in Europe, Wyevale Garden Centers.

Prior to joining Trulieve, Lummas was with Strive Consulting in Chicago, IL where he helped to develop practice offerings, internal strategic plans and facilitated business development efforts. Previously, he held a vice president role at Sears Holdings where he focused on strategic change programs to drive business transformation. Lummas spent the majority of his career at Tesco, an international retailer, where he developed global change and program management methodologies from a standing start, built an internal consultancy team that guided leaders though strategy enablement, drove process improvement and change management, and served as Chief of Staff to the CEO and executive team, developing business turnaround plans and ultimately a joint venture and business integration. During his career at Tesco he also ran the program management office for Tesco Asia covering Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and India.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the Report and the Company's response thereto. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.