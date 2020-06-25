Trulieve Expands Reach in Central Florida with New Brooksville Store

The Company's newest dispensary broadens access to Florida's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory for patients in Hernando County

BROOKSVILLE, FL, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, will be opening the doors of a new dispensary on Thursday, June 25th. This newest location marks a record 49 dispensaries in the Company's home state of Florida and 51 locations in the US.

Situated on Cortez Boulevard, the dispensary supports the Company's mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable patient access statewide. It also joins Trulieve's 48 other dispensaries statewide, including in nearby Wesley Chapel, Tampa, and New Port Richey.

"Given COVID-19 is still with us, we've continued to take measured, proactive steps to ensure patients feel safe and comfortable when visiting a Trulieve dispensary. We've upped our in-store and delivery protocols, including increasing access to proper protective gear for all staff and masks and sanitizer for patients," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Though we've modified our approach store openings, our company mission hasn't changed; we're still focused on providing and expanding access to the medications patients across the state have come to rely on. Trulieve is consistently focused on improving the patient experience and we're excited to directly serve patients in Hernando County with our Brooksville dispensary."

Rivers added, "In line with policies we've adopted in all stores and those recently enacted by the State of Florida, we require everyone to wear masks inside a dispensary and only allow patients and their registered caregivers inside. We will also have our entire dispensary menu available online for either in-store pickup or via our statewide direct home delivery service."

To commemorate the brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to our strong Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the Brooksville location on the day of the opening.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

WHAT: Trulieve Brooksville Opening WHERE: 14099 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34613 WHEN: Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 9:00 AM

For our new dispensary opening, Trulieve has the entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or home delivery options available. Additionally, to assist with CDC guidelines for social distancing and company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifying the store layout and providing signage to assist with social distancing.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 49 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 350,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are over 2,400 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

