Trulieve Opens Latest Storefront in Largo, Reaching Milestone of 35 Florida Locations

Trulieve's newest storefront in Tampa Bay area brings Florida's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory to growing number of patients

LARGO, FL, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is set to open the doors of a new Largo location on Saturday, September 28th. Largo marks location number 35 for the company and advances its mission of expanding and ensuring patient access.

Trulieve presently operates 34 other dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, including in the nearby communities of Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, St. Petersburg, and Tampa.

"When deciding on our record 35th location, Largo was an easy choice. We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to continue growing with the community in Largo and the entire Tampa Bay area, while expanding access to the high-quality medications patients have come to rely on," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Rivers continued, "Patients have always been Trulieve's primary focus. We look forward to educating them on the process, starting with a patient's first steps into medical cannabis, and offering direct access for those who may not have had convenient access to a dispensary in the past."

To celebrate their newest store, Trulieve will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 28th at 10:00 AM, with doors opening and press tours of the new dispensary immediately following. In honor of the grand opening, all patients are eligible for an in-store 25% discount at the Largo location on the day of.

WHAT: Trulieve Largo Grand Opening

WHERE: 2076 Seminole Boulevard, Units B, C, Largo, Florida 33763

WHEN: Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, in addition to its 35 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products to connect with the staff to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 266,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling over half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are presently 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

