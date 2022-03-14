Trulieve Partners with Survivor's Ethan Zohn as Momenta Brand Ambassador

Zohn to support patient education and community outreach initiatives on behalf of Trulieve's Momenta everyday wellness and overall well-being cannabis brand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced an exclusive partnership with Survivor: Africa winner and cancer survivor Ethan Zohn. Through the partnership, Zohn will be the official ambassador of Momenta, Trulieve's in-house everyday wellness and overall well-being brand.

"I'm proud to partner with Trulieve and Momenta to enhance cannabis advocacy, awareness and education throughout the country," said Zohn. "As a two-time cancer survivor and stem cell transplant recipient, cannabis, CBD and plant-based wellness have played a critical role in my physical and mental recovery. It's awesome to represent Trulieve, a brand that prioritizes research, patient education and product quality."

Zohn will be documenting and sharing his holistic cannabis wellness journey and how he incorporates cannabis into his daily routine. The partnership includes local and national educational outreach, keynote speaking, philanthropic opportunities and social media collaborations. The former professional soccer player will also wear Momenta apparel during his future athletic endeavors. Zohn's first function serving as the brand ambassador will occur at the grand opening of Trulieve's Framingham, Massachusetts dispensary coming soon.

"Trulieve is excited to partner with Ethan as we expand our brand presence and identify partnerships aligned with the values of our patients and the communities we serve," said Valda Coryat, Chief Marketing Officer of Trulieve. "Ethan's personal wellness journey will inspire and educate patients around the country, and we are pleased to work with him to initiate engaging conversations around cannabis' holistic benefits."

Momenta, currently available in Florida, Massachusetts and West Virginia, empowers patients to enhance their everyday wellness routines through cannabis. Momenta's premium easy-to-dose products, spanning capsules, tinctures and topicals, are precisely formulated to strengthen the connection between mind, body and spirit. Momenta's national partnership with Zohn aims to promote medical cannabis awareness while embracing the natural powers of the plant.

For more information about Momenta, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Ethan Zohn

Ethan Zohn is a humanitarian, inspirational speaker, television host, former professional soccer player, cancer survivor and advocate. He was the winner of the hit reality television show CBS's Survivor: Africa and a contestant on season 40 of Survivor: Winners at War. Ethan is an author and inventor, as well as the co-founder of the global non-profit Grassroot Soccer. He has found purpose through his humanitarian work and community involvement and believes that a better and healthier world can be achieved through education, advocacy and inspiration. At 35 years old, he has traveled the world on behalf of the international health community through his foundation, which he co-founded with the winnings from Survivor. While helping to launch programs that would educate 13 million youth in 60 countries, Ethan was diagnosed not once, but twice with CD20+ Hodgkin's Lymphoma. In the span of several years, Ethan endured aggressive treatment, including two stem cell transplants. The severities of his illness led Ethan to adopt cannabis, CBD and plant-based wellness to manage the harsh side effects of treatment and help improve mental health and anxiety. Zohn's personal experience in battling cancer, his demonstrated concern for the public good and expertise in philanthropy puts him at the center of a powerful evolution in the industry. For more information, please visit www.EthanZohn.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

