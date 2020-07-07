TruLocal's New Digital Marketplace Opens $700 Billion E-Commerce Market to Small, Locally-Owned Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruLocal, a new community-focused, e-commerce company that empowers local businesses and communities to thrive, announced today the launch of its digital marketplace that enables easy and convenient online transactions between locally-owned, brick and mortar retailers and local consumers. TruLocal's solution provides local retailers with an entirely new marketing channel, robust digital capabilities, and a scalable process to connect with consumers within their communities. Through TruLocal's marketplace, consumers can find what they want in local inventories, comparison shop conveniently, and choose to pick-up purchases or have them delivered on the same day. As a result, consumers get the products they want with the same convenience and safety they are used to, and their dollars are spent at small businesses that create local jobs, boost their local economies, and make up the unique fabric of their communities. TruLocal's digital marketplace will be available in August 2020 in Fort Myers, FL, Indianapolis, IN, and Tucson, AZ. Please visit TruLocal.com for updates and additional information.

TruLocal's digital marketplace is focused on a sector long-overlooked by e-commerce behemoths and enables small, locally owned businesses to increase sales and compete more effectively in omni-channel e-commerce. The company is currently in discussions with several other municipalities to expand its digital marketplace to additional markets across the U.S. as consumer shopping journeys evolve and more small businesses recognize the growing importance of e-commerce transactions.

"At TruLocal, we recognize the synergy between communities and their retailers, particularly in creating the distinct characteristics of local culture, and we want to empower that relationship to help rebuild local economies," said Susan Hollingshead, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TruLocal. "We provide the technology infrastructure, operational expertise, and marketing support that bridges local retailers and consumers so they can conduct e-commerce locally, versus seeing those valuable dollars leave their communities."

"When local businesses do well, Indianapolis does well," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "That's why we're doing our part to provide them with resources and programs through the pandemic and beyond. Our partnership with TruLocal is yet another tool to empower Indianapolis business owners and stabilize and grow our local economy."

"Our local retailers are a vital component of our economy and a critical part of what makes Tucson the unique city that it is," said Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson. "We are working to support small businesses in any way we can, and this partnership with TruLocal is a great way to connect local consumers and businesses in a joint effort to rebuild and strengthen our economy."

"Partnering with TruLocal was a no-brainer for us," said Shannon Riggs, co-owner of Tucson's Pop Cycle, a store that sells local art made from recycled materials, re-used products, and refurbished goods." "Setup is easy and straightforward and it's critical for my business and any small retailer for that matter, to have firm footing in the e-commerce space, now more than ever."

