TRULY TAPS GLOBAL POP SUPERSTAR DUA LIPA AS CHIEF FLAVOR OFFICER FOR NEW LIMITED-EDITION TRULY POOLSIDE VARIETY PACK

Accentuating the vibes of summer, the variety pack features four new summer cocktail-inspired flavors: Strawberry Melon Fizz, Orange Peach Fizz, Piña Colada Style and Kiwi Mojito Style

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Hard Seltzer , a leader and innovator in the hard seltzer category, today announced the launch of its new, limited-edition Truly Poolside Variety Pack inspired by Grammy award-winning pop star Dua Lipa. Meant to accentuate the vibes of summer, this first-ever limited-edition pack from Truly features four new summer cocktail-inspired flavors including Strawberry Melon Fizz, Orange Peach Fizz, Piña Colada Style and Kiwi Mojito Style. The Truly Poolside Variety Pack will be available May 15th through July at select retailers nationwide.

Bringing influences of the past into the present to create a refreshing new spin on familiar flavors, Truly Poolside Variety Pack takes inspiration from Dua Lipa's second studio album, Future Nostalgia, and features bold can designs, a nod to those retro, nostalgic influences. For added playfulness, each can sports a spirited summer saying like; "How chill," "Dive into flavor," "Floaties not included" and "Best served poolside." Each flavor in the pack is 5% ABV, 100 calories and only 1g of sugar.

"I love exploring new ways to express my creativity," said Dua Lipa. "Playing CFO, Chief Flavor Officer, for Truly's new Poolside Variety Pack is the latest trick up my sleeve and it being ready just in time for summer is no coincidence! See you by the pool!"

After two years of isolation, it's easy to avoid exploration and stay where it's familiar. But with this new innovation, Truly is encouraging drinkers to dip their toes back into the water, turn up the music and get back out there to uncover new possibilities this summer. With over 30 unique offerings and more flavors than any other hard seltzer on the market, Truly continues to offer drinkers new and unexpected ways to enjoy its products.

"As the next phase of our multi-year partnership with Dua Lipa, we're thrilled to launch the new Truly Poolside Variety Pack," said Lesya Lysyj, CMO of the Boston Beer Company. "From the summer cocktail-inspired flavors to the vibrant can designs, we wanted to create something that was new and innovative yet still familiar with hints of nostalgia. No matter what you have planned for the summer, we hope you get out there and flaunt all your flavors, big and small."

Truly Poolside Variety Pack will be available nationwide beginning May 15 and is line-priced with the rest of the Truly 12pks. For more information, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com . To ensure drinkers have the ultimate poolside experience all summer long, Truly is also collaborating with MINNIDIP , the first designer inflatable pool, on a Truly Poolside Variety Pack-inspired 3-ring inflatable pool along with the brand's first-ever drink float so they can sip their Truly while minnidipping.

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why its hard seltzer is available in 31 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus five flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea, four flavors of Truly Punch, two flavors of Truly Extra and four flavors of Truly Margarita. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbecues and beyond. Additionally, Truly has now entered the spirits category with Truly Flavored Vodka, a premium vodka available in three flavors inspired by its fan-favorite hard seltzer styles. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

