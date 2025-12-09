CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
|
09.12.2025 19:27:54
Trump Approved Nvidia's H200 Exports, but China's Limits Could Change Everything
After months of uncertainty, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. government would permit Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to sell its H200 processors to China. Trump announced the decision in a post on Truth Social, noting that he had informed President Xi Jinping of China of the decision, "under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security." He went on to say that President Xi "responded positively."These high-end graphics processing units (GPUs), designed to facilitate artificial intelligence (AI), are among the company's most powerful chips and were previously subject to a U.S. export ban. The Trump Administration has now approved the sale of these AI chips to "approved customers in China," with the U.S. government taking a 25% cut from each sale. The Department of Commerce is said to be working out the details, and the same approach will apply to Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and "other great American companies." Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!