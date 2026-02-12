Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
12.02.2026 16:20:49
Trump Calls for Dow 100,000. Here's Why You Shouldn't Dismiss His Prediction.
This past Sunday, President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to make a rather bold prediction. After hitting 50,000 for the first time last week, he thinks the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will hit 100,000 by the end of his term. Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS. I am predicting 100,000 on the DOW by the end of my Term. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! I hope the United States Supreme Court is watching.Donald Trump, Truth SocialContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
