Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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01.07.2026 00:48:00
Trump discloses expanding financial empire, including Apple stock, celebration coins and crypto
The president’s new annual filing is nearly four times as lengthy as last year’s disclosure and shows crypto income in the hundreds of millionsWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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