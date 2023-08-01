|
01.08.2023 23:07:35
Trump-Era Bailout Of Trucking Giant Yellow Heads South, Leaving Taxpayers In The Dust
The sudden cessation of operations by the trucking titan, Yellow Corp. (NASDAQ:YELL), may lead to financial losses for American taxpayers, highlighting the inherent risks of government aid to corporations.Government’s Lifeline To Yellow And Its ImplicationsIn 2020, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. government loaned Yellow $700 million, a move that kept the company afloat and facilitated its business expansion plans. The Treasury Department acquired approximately a 30% equity stake in the company as part of the deal. However, the handling of the loan by the Trump administration has since been scrutinized in at least three government investigations, The Wall Street Journal reports.Also Read: Yellow Shuts Operations, Ready To File For Bankruptcy Yellow has now ceased ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ERA Mining Machinery Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ERA Mining Machinery Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yellow Corporation Registered Shs
|2,64
|-27,87%