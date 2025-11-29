Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
30.11.2025 00:10:00
Trump Floats 50-Year Mortgages: Here's What This Means for Real Estate and Banking Stocks
Buying a home is part of the American dream, but it is also one of the most expensive and challenging aspects of that dream. Making it possible for more people to buy homes is a frequent presidential goal, and Donald Trump is no exception in this regard.But is the 50-year mortgage a good idea? It depends on whether you are the borrower or the lender. Here's what you need to know.Houses are expensive, and most people need to borrow money to afford to buy a home. The loan that they typically use is called a mortgage. The key feature of a mortgage is that it is a self-amortizing loan. That sounds fancy, but it just means that each monthly payment includes an interest payment and a payment toward the principal of the loan.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!