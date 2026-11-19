Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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19.11.2026 21:09:31
Trump Just Disclosed Tesla and SpaceX Stock Purchases. Here's What His Portfolio Moves Reveal
President Donald Trump's latest stock transactions are out, and yes, Tesla and SpaceX made the list.
On Thursday, the Office of Government Ethics made public a 25-page transaction report covering hundreds of transactions from September. It shows purchases of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) stock, along with sales of household names like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD).
So how have the moves panned out, and what do they say about the billionaire president's portfolio? So far, the results are mixed: Several of the stocks Trump sold have outperformed the Tesla and SpaceX shares he bought, and the filing seems to indicate a shift toward dividends and bonds rather than a big bet on Elon Musk.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|333,85
|-2,34%
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