President Donald Trump's latest stock transactions are out, and yes, Tesla and SpaceX made the list.

On Thursday, the Office of Government Ethics made public a 25-page transaction report covering hundreds of transactions from September. It shows purchases of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) stock, along with sales of household names like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

So how have the moves panned out, and what do they say about the billionaire president's portfolio? So far, the results are mixed: Several of the stocks Trump sold have outperformed the Tesla and SpaceX shares he bought, and the filing seems to indicate a shift toward dividends and bonds rather than a big bet on Elon Musk.



Continue reading