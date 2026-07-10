Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
10.07.2026 12:25:00
Trump Made 327 Stock Trades in Apple, Nvidia, and Other Tech Giants Before His Tariff Pause
President Donald Trump is in the news for what may be an unexpected reason. A CNBC analysis of the president's most recent financial disclosures shows that Trump made 327 stock purchases on April 8, 2025.If that date doesn't ring a bell, here's a refresher -- the very next day, Trump posted on his Truth Social account that it was a "GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!" and then announced a partial rollback in his "Liberation Day" tariffs that caused the market to jump 9.5% in a day. There's a lot of discussion among experts about the ethics of Trump's trades, and the White House maintains that the president's investment accounts are managed by professionals who are not in regular communication with Trump. I'm not going to try to parse the legalities that are being debated on public airwaves and in Washington. However, I do think it's worthwhile to look at five megacap tech stocks that were central to Trump's April 2025 buying spree -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- and see how they've performed since that date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
10.07.26
|Apple sues OpenAI alleging theft of top-secret information (Financial Times)
|
10.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones steigen (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26