Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
|
22.01.2026 02:45:00
Trump Pulls Back on Tariffs. Why Investors Are Cheering the Greenland Detente
One day after stocks tumbled on fears of a trade war with Europe over Greenland, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was bouncing back, climbing up 1.2% on Wednesday after those tensions cooled.President Trump, who had said at one point that the U.S. would take Greenland "one way or the other," pulled back from threats to tariff eight European countries by 10% in order to coerce them to strike a deal to give the U.S. control over the Danish territory, as he said the two sides were working toward a deal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Greenland CorpShs
Analysen zu Greenland CorpShs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!