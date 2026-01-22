Greenland CorpShs Aktie

Greenland CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091

22.01.2026 02:45:00

Trump Pulls Back on Tariffs. Why Investors Are Cheering the Greenland Detente

One day after stocks tumbled on fears of a trade war with Europe over Greenland, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was bouncing back, climbing up 1.2% on Wednesday after those tensions cooled.President Trump, who had said at one point that the U.S. would take Greenland "one way or the other," pulled back from threats to tariff eight European countries by 10% in order to coerce them to strike a deal to give the U.S. control over the Danish territory, as he said the two sides were working toward a deal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Greenland CorpShs

Analysen zu Greenland CorpShs

