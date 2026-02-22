Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
|
22.02.2026 05:51:20
Trump says sending 'great hospital boat' to Greenland
The US president said a vessel was "on the way" to Greenland, with the move coming amid a rift between the US and Europe over control of the strategically important island.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!