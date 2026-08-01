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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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01.08.2026 09:10:00

Trump Says the Market Is Going to "Go Through the Roof." His Iran Escalation and New Tariffs Suggest Otherwise.

President Donald Trump recently provided a ringing endorsement for Wall Street -- literally. The president rang in the opening bells for both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Stock Exchange on July 6, 2026, from the Oval Office. He proclaimed, "We have a hot country. I think the market is going to go through the roof." While Trump exuded optimism, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has slipped since his remarks. Perhaps the stock market will eventually "go through the roof," but the president's escalation of the Iran war and new tariffs suggest otherwise.Image source: Official White House photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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