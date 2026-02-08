Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
|
08.02.2026 01:00:00
Trump Says the U.S. Will "Run" Venezuela. Here's What Chevron Investors Should Really Focus On.
One of the historical headwinds for Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has been its exposure to Venezuela. The country's energy sector has been in decline for years, and the U.S. government has placed sanctions on the nation. When President Trump authorized the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, the geopolitical picture changed for Venezuela, the oil industry, and for Chevron. Here's what you need to consider.Trump has said that the United States will "run" Venezuela, but that's not likely in the literal sense. The real play is probably going to be to assert control through economic means, noting that a number of oil carriers linked to Venezuela have been seized. If Venezuela wants to sell oil, it appears the U.S. government will have to approve the buyer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
