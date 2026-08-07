Minerals Corporation Aktie
WKN: 541856 / ISIN: AU000000MSC6
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07.08.2026 13:18:17
Trump to meet miners on critical minerals
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump will meet mining executives on Friday as his administration steps up efforts to secure critical mineral supplies from the US and allied countries, Reuters reports.The move forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen national security and reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains.The White House says it needs critical minerals to replenish weapons stockpiles depleted during the Iran conflict.Minerals such as rare earths, tungsten, germanium and scandium are essential for producing missiles, fighter aircraft, armoured vehicles and other advanced defence systems.Mining companies expected to attend include Rio Tinto, BHP, Freeport-McMoRan, MP Materials, USA Rare Earth, Energy Fuels and The Metals Company.The administration is expected to announce several agreements and memorandums of understanding during the event.The administration is also seeking to tackle shortages of engineers, geologists, miners and technicians needed to expand the domestic mining sector.Earlier on Friday, the Department of Energy is due to host representatives from all 14 accredited US mining schools to promote mining careers and encourage more students to enter the industry.Since returning to office, Trump has launched a $12bn strategic minerals stockpile, backed investments in domestic mining and processing projects, and sought to reduce the defence sector’s reliance on supplies from China.The administration argues government support is needed to counter China’s long-standing dominance of critical mineral production and processing.The post Trump to meet miners on critical minerals appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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