Born Aktie

Born für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US0998631024

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03.05.2026 11:12:00

Trump Wants to Control the Fed. History Says That's How Bear Markets Are Born.

Does President Trump want to control the Federal Reserve's decisions on interest rates? There's ample reason to think so.In August 2024, then-candidate Trump said that he wanted a direct role in the Fed's decisions. Trump told reporters, "I think that, in my case, I made a lot of money, I was very successful, and I think I have a better instinct than, in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve or the chairman." Earlier this year, President Trump pushed for the Fed to meet outside of its normal schedule to cut interest rates immediately. He has repeatedly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting rates. Trump has publicly stated his expectation that his nominee to replace Powell, Kevin Marsh, will reduce interest rates. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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