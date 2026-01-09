Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
|
09.01.2026 18:07:46
Trump weighs military option to take control of Greenland
The US president has argued that control of Greenland is a "strategic" necessity. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has tried to downplay Trump's rhetoric, emphasizing the preferred option would be to buy Greenland.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Greenland CorpShs
|
09.01.26
|A fantasy M&A guide to buying Greenland (Financial Times)
|
08.01.26
|Greenland-linked stocks jump amid Trump takeover threats (Financial Times)
|
07.01.26
|Greenland is not the mining gem some think it is (Financial Times)
|
07.01.26